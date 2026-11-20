It’s fair to say 2026 will be the year looked back upon as the season that launched Theo Gillen into the Tampa Bay Rays franchise cornerstone conversation.

A candidate for one of the fastest-rising prospect stocks in the league, the toolshed Tampa Bay saw in their 2024 first-rounder is coming together. He joins Grady Emerson as one of the closest the Rays have to true five-tool talents in their system. Now, Gillen looks poised to take off as the center fielder of Tampa Bay’s future, in less time than one would think.

It was clear from his start in High-A that something was different in his profile. A dangerous hitter the season prior in A-Ball, Gillen used mainly a keen eye and gap-to-gap power to do his damage at the plate. It was good enough for a 155 wRC+ and a spot as a top 100 prospect, but he was also missing something.

Though he hit for extra-base power, it hadn’t yet translated to home run power. One year later, the ball was coming off his bat harder, to the tune of 22 home runs across two levels, as opposed to the mere 5 the year before.

Theo Gillen is a star in the making for Rays

Theo Gillen's YoY changes have transformed him as a prospect.



(2025 to 2026)



.267 to .315 BA (BABIP from .359 to .379)

.387 to .546 SLG.

23.8% to 21.8% K% (From A to AA in 26')

74.6% to 77.9% Contact%



He nearly tripled his HR/PA pace: 24.2 in 2026 compared to 64.8 in 2025! pic.twitter.com/TrP8rE0xc0 — LouisAnalysis (@LouisAnalysis) November 18, 2026

What allowed Gillen to explode onto the scene as one of the best prospects of the year was a little bit of everything. One of his earliest sticking traits was an aptitude for good swing decisions, never expanding the zone wildly. With a career pro-ball on-base percentage of .422, Gillen has made it clear that pitchers will have to come to him to have a chance at getting him out.

Secondly, there’s the matter of his swing mechanics, which can be overlooked in prospect evaluation. A smooth and compact lefty swing is quietly one of Gillen’s defining attributes, allowing him to swat the ball for hard line drives all over the field. A lack of a massive leg kick or long swing keeps his approach simple and steady at the plate, allowing him to access his game power unperturbed. These mechanics at the plate had scouts raving about Gillen, profiling him as the 2024 MLB Draft’s second-best high school hitter, behind the transcendent Konnor Griffin. It seems the Rays’ foresight paid off.

Another part of his game worth mentioning is the defensive strides he made, which further bolster his future outlook. Tampa Bay’s assistant GM Kevin Ibach discussed these efforts that impressed him, stating, “Theo really dedicated time to a throwing program that increased his arm strength from last year…The overall defensive improvements can get lost in his offensive numbers, but he’s really developed into a well-rounded player.”

Drafted as an infielder, the Rays immediately shifted Gillen to the outfield, where they pictured his plus speed and range playing better. Though defense is not the calling card on his scouting report, he’s managed to handle the positional change with grace. His speed allows him to make up for the growing pains of misreading tough fly balls, while the previously mentioned throwing program has helped him unlock some arm strength to stick in center.

More accolades for Gillen 💪



OF, Theo Gillen has been named the 2026 South Atlantic League MVP with the @BGHotRods ! pic.twitter.com/C0swgc2K6B — Rays Player Development (@RaysPlayerDev) September 16, 2026

Looking ahead, it’s simply a matter of how soon he can take the reins for Tampa Bay in center. At a fresh 21 years old, there’s no rush to fast-track Gillen with the Major League squad coming off a historic year and boasting one of the most defensively sound outfields in the league. The rumblings of a potential Jonny DeLuca trade and departure of Cedric Mullins in free agency give reason to believe the position is up for grabs in the nearer than far off future.

For now, though, the Rays’ five-tool wonder will most likely head back to Double-A to keep fine-tuning his abilities. It’s unclear whether Tampa Bay will bother with Triple-A altogether, as we’ve seen with plenty of superstar-level prospects like Dansby Swanson or Jackson Merill who skip the last step entirely.

What is clear is that the Rays have their next foundational piece primed to command the outfield as one of the premier players in the sport. Prospects with tools like Gillen’s come along rarely, and Tampa Bay is well on its way to being handsomely rewarded for betting on a prodigious but raw profile as a high schooler coming out of the draft.

Putting together a spectacular slash line and bumping his MLB Pipeline prospect ranking from 99th to 16th in the span of a single season, it’s hard to have a better season.