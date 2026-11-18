Among the flying rumors coming from the GM Meetings was the eyebrow-raising report from Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon that Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jonny DeLuca could be made available in trade talks.

The rationale is to open up the center field position more regularly for breakout talent Victor Mesa Jr. and free up more at-bats for top prospect Jacob Melton. It’s likely they’re motivated by a sort of breakout for DeLuca himself and by wanting to shop him while his stock is highest.

He played a key role for the 2026 Rays as a rangy and versatile outfielder capable of covering all three spots on the grass, while making regular contact to be a productive hitter. After fighting off a litany of injuries over the previous two seasons, he turned a real developmental corner in terms of stepping into an everyday role.

Tampa Bay is obviously skeptical. There are drawbacks to DeLuca’s game, and it’s enough to make the Rays doubt how legitimate his breakout was. The biggest hole in his game is a lack of plate discipline that limits his overall output at the plate.

Rays would be making a mistake trading Jonny DeLuca

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jonny DeLuca (21) makes a catch for an out of the ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (not pictured) during the tenth inning in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it's mostly balanced out by decent contact rates, the advanced metrics also agree that DeLuca’s lack of hard exit velocities and low on-base numbers dampen his future outlook.

Sometimes the analytics need to be rebuked, however. What the numbers fail to see in his profile is a hitter perfectly molded to thrive in the offensive style that defined the 2026 Rays. Chopped groundballs and outfield flares were an essential facet of Tampa Bay’s hitting style that succeeded in putting the ball in play.

A runner in the 94th percentile of all baseball, DeLuca’s speed translated to frequently legging out infield hits. This fell in line with the way the Rays utilized speed and contact, tallying the second-most infield hits in the league with 143.

Unfortunately for DeLuca, Tampa Bay operates on a brand of roster turnover that’s reliant on selling players when their stocks are high or their contracts are too expensive. The advanced stats and prognostications on DeLuca surmise that he’s due for a regression, and perhaps he is.

What the Rays would be thwarting if they traded DeLuca is a player who greatly endeared himself to the fanbase, while also proving valuable in other ways. His glove was fantastic all season long, handling center field with not just grace but mastery. His 14 outs above average in the outfield were the third-most in the league, and that type of run prevention is rarely available on the trade or free agent market.

The Rays are brilliant at outsmarting the league to turn the odds in their favor, but they can also be liable to outsmart themselves. By trading away a 28-year-old Gold Glove candidate with an offensive style that suits their small-ball needs, they could be on their way to making unnecessary moves. It’s often said in trade talks that the best moves are often the ones not made, and in the case of the fleet-footed DeLuca, there’s not much reason to send him away.