Rays Quality of Depth Leads to Elite Farm System Ranking

The Tampa Bay Rays were very active ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year, acquiring upgrades for what they hope is a deep run in the postseason.

Starting pitcher Freddy Peralta was brought aboard in a deal with the New York Mets. To upgrade the bullpen, Tyler Wells was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles. In search of a lineup upgrade, the Rays landed on Liam Hicks from the Miami Marlins.

To complete those deals, Tampa Bay traded away seven prospects, parting with the most prospect value of any team in baseball. Despite that, the Rays find themselves near the top of the updated farm system power rankings compiled by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.

Tampa Bay is tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Orioles for second on the list in prospect valuation. They are separated by decimal points, which led to McDaniel calling it a tie in the rankings, with the Dodgers coming in at $542.09 million, Baltimore at $542.05 million and the Rays at $542 million on the dot.

Rays have one of most valuable farm systems in MLB

Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Argyle High School player Grady Emerson during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two of the players whom Tampa Bay traded, right-handed pitcher Michael Forret and infielder Brayden Taylor, were in the 75-150 ranked prospect range of McDaniel heading into the deadline. At some outlets, outfielder Aidan Smith was the best prospect the Rays traded.

Ranking prospects can sometimes be like splitting hairs, but at the end of the day, Tampa Bay traded a lot of intriguing young talent, and it didn’t hurt them in the rankings at all. In fact, they shot up 10 spots, as they previously had the No. 12-ranked farm system.

What is helping propel the Rays near the top? They have the No. 2 quality depth rank behind only the Orioles, who moved up from No. 13 in their tie for second. Several players who aren’t in the top 10 of Tampa Bay’s system would have a single-digit number next to their name if they were on a different team.

Along with their quality of depth, the Rays have also seen incredible development from players who were already in the system. Catcher Caden Bodine, acquired from the Orioles in the offseason Shane Baz trade, has already reached Triple-A. He was recently promoted along with first baseman Xavier Isaac.

Rays are doing great job developing recent draft picks

Jun 18, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Ecole Secondaire Notre Dame High School catcher Nathan Flewelling during the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Another catcher, Nathan Flewelling, has shot up prospect ranking lists as well. Infielder Cooper Flemming and first baseman Taitn Gray are also arrow-up prospects with stellar 2026 seasons.

That’s before even taking into account shortstop Grady Emerson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, who is already a top-10 prospect in the sport, and outfielder Theo Gillen, who has exploded and is near the top 10 as well.

The future is incredibly bright for Tampa Bay, which can also start laying the groundwork for its forever home with the budget vote passing for its new stadium.