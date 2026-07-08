Rays Seen as Best Fit for Potential Game-Changer at MLB Trade Deadline

It has been an amazing first half of the season so far for the Tampa Bay Rays. However, there is always room to improve, and the Rays should be an aggressive team before the trade deadline.

Coming into the year, Tampa Bay was not expected to be one of the best teams in the American League. Many experts had the Rays coming in last place in the AL East, and that was understandable based on how good the division was last year and the amount of talent that was added.

However, despite having the lowest payroll in the division, it is the Rays who reside in first place with the All-Star break quickly approaching. Tampa Bay has been able to meet most challenges head-on this year, and they are showing no signs of slowing down.

Now, while the team has been very successful, they do need to be thinking about what’s next. With the door wide open in the AL, the Rays should be an aggressive team and try to make some major moves this summer.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal being the best fit for the Rays at the trade deadline.

Skubal Would Give Massive Boost

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) signals to catcher Dillon Dingler (not in the photo) after a play against Athletics during the third inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even though pitching might not be the most pressing need for Tampa Bay, Skubal is the caliber of pitcher that every single contender in baseball will want. While there will likely be a bidding war for him over the offseason between the big spenders, the playing field is even right now, and the Rays have a great farm system.

So far this year, while the reigning two-time AL Cy Young Award winner has been injured, the numbers for him are still solid. Skubal has totaled a 4-4 record and 3.15 ERA. Considering he had a major arm injury, his ability to come back quickly this season, while still pitching effectively, is impressive.

For Tampa Bay, if they were able to add him, the combination of him along with Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen, and Nick Martinez would be an impressive one heading into October.

With a potential matchup against the New York Yankees in the playoffs coming up and their excellent pitching staff, adding Skubal would give the Rays a weapon to take them head-on. Overall, with the prospects needed to be able to pull off a major trade, Tampa Bay is certainly a great fit for the talented southpaw.