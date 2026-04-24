Rays Star Looking To Bounce Back Against in Twins Rematch

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a bit of a rough patch over their last two series, losing four of six games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds after riding a six-game winning streak into those matchups.

Now, they are set to wrap up their six-game homestand with a visit from the Minnesota Twins. This is a rematch from three weeks ago, when the Rays finished their nine-game road trip to begin the campaign, taking two of three at Target Field.

There were plenty of standout performers during that three-game set, but one player who struggled was Jonathan Aranda. The star first baseman didn’t perform well against the Twins the first time around, and Tampa Bay is hoping that he can bounce back in this series.

In 14 at-bats against Minnesota, Aranda produced a measly .071/.133/.143 slash line, with his only hit of the series being a double, and two RBI were recorded. He was struck out for times and drew one walk.

Rays need Jonathan Aranda to get on track against Twins

May 26, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda (62) runs the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It was good to see some of his teammates step up and help replicate his normal level of production. Third baseman Junior Caminero had a great series, as did utilityman Ben Williamson and designated hitter Yandy Diaz.

As a team, the Rays had a .245/.350/.368 slash line, which was brought down significantly by Aranda’s struggles. He is coming into this series against the Twins with some positive momentum, which will help.

In three games against the Reds, Aranda reached base eight times with two hits, five walks drawn and being hit by a pitch once. He has reached base at least once in eight out of the last nine games he has played in, showing incredible patience at the plate with 12 walks.

Jonathan Aranda’s third home run of the season extends @RaysBaseball's lead 💪 pic.twitter.com/702mEu2UQl — MLB (@MLB) April 6, 2026

That kind of on-base production is ideal at the top of the order, hitting ahead of elite run producers in Caminero and Diaz. It has also helped compensate for his batting average and slugging percentages not yet reaching the levels he produced in 2025, as he remains a productive part of the lineup.

Aranda doesn’t have extensive experience against any of the Minnesota pitchers, but he should be in the lineup every day as normal.

On the season, he has produced a .244/.361/.412 slash line with four doubles, four home runs and 19 RBI. His RBI total and 19 walks both lead the team, while his four doubles are tied for first with Nick Fortes, Jonny DeLuca, Jake Fraley and Williamson.