Rays Unsurprisingly Predicted to Lose Nick Martinez in Free Agency to NL West Team

The Tampa Bay Rays had an amazing campaign this season, making it all the way to the World Series. Now, with the team coming close to winning it all, they must be thinking about how to repeat it.

With new ownership coming in and a new stadium deal set in a couple of years, the future should be bright for Tampa Bay. On the field, this is a group that could look very similar to the squad they had last year.

That is an encouraging sign for the franchise, and there is reason to believe they can once again be a top team in the American League. Fortunately, the Rays do have a young superstar in Junior Caminero to build around.

The young slugger has quickly emerged as one of the best young players in the game, and the team has an anchor with him in the middle of their lineup. However, while the lineup will be led by Caminero, they are going to have some needs in their rotation.

Tampa Bay has two key pitchers from their rotation as free agents following the 2026 campaign, and either coming back would be a bit of a surprise considering what they will likely receive on the open market.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently predicted that Rays free agent Nick Martinez would sign with the San Francisco Giants on a two-year, $36 million deal.

Martinez Leaving Wouldn’t Be Massive Surprise

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the Rays and Martinez had a mutual option, it wasn’t too much of a surprise to see him hit free agency. The 36-year-old is coming off one of the best years of his career, and him getting a nice contract makes sense.

This past season, Martinez totaled a 15-6 record and 3.10 ERA. While he has bounced back and forth between the bullpen and rotation in his career, the Rays helped him unlock his full potential this year, and he was fantastic.

However, at 36 years old and coming off his best year, the Rays signing him to this type of deal would be surprising. However, if they do end up losing him, pursuing some help in the rotation will be important.

Both Martinez and Peralta were kick factors in the team making it to the World Series, and replacing that type of production will be a challenge. However, Tampa Bay is notorious for getting the most out of their pitchers, as shown in 2026, and they will be looking to continue that.