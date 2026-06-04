Rays Wisely Named Potential Landing Spot for Mets' Pitcher

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a bit of a rough patch of late, but are still one of the best teams in the American League and should be seeking to improve this summer.

While expectations might not have been high coming into the year, the Rays have been one of the best teams in baseball so far. However, they have struggled of late. In their last 10 games, Tampa Bay has a record of (2-8) and has been swept by both the Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers during that stretch.

Over the course of a long season, bad stretches like this are going to happen. However, as the Rays look at the roster, they could still use some help. This is still a team that has exceeded expectations, and making a splash or two this summer could go a long way.

Even though their starting rotation has been a major positive for the team with free agent signings Nick Martinez and Steven Matz doing well, they weren’t signed to be front-end of the rotation pitchers. Martinez might already be starting to show some signs of regression, and adding a pitcher could make sense.

Mike Axisa of CBS Sports recently spoke about potential landing spots for New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta. Like with their potential interest in Tarik Skubal, Peralta also makes sense for the Rays.

Peralta Would Be a Great Addition

New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

This offseason, the right-hander going to the Mets was one of the biggest trades of the winter. New York was in need of a front-end starter, and they thought Peralta could be their guy.

Unfortunately, the Mets have not gotten off to a good start to the campaign, and if things don’t turn around, they could be sellers. With Peralta being a free agent at the end of the year, he would be a logical player for them to move.

So far this season, the right-hander has totaled a (4-4) record and 3.38 ERA. The numbers have been pretty solid, but it hasn’t been enough for the Mets as a whole. With the Rays restocking their farm system, they have plenty of prospects to be able to get a deal done.

While New York will be hoping to be a contender by the trade deadline and be buyers, that might not be a reality. If Peralta is available and the cost is right, he would be a great acquisition for the Rays.