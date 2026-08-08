Tyler Wells Former Manager Advocated for Him to Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays made several additions ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but the one that has flown under the radar the most has been right-handed pitcher Tyler Wells.

He was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Michael Forret. While it didn’t garner the same amount of headlines as Freddy Peralta coming over from the New York Mets or Liam Hicks joining from the Miami Marlins, Wells could be just as impactful.

And had it not been for a former manager of his, he may not have ended up with the Rays at all. As shared by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) in a recent MLB notes roundup, it was a strong recommendation from Brandon Hyde that helped push Tampa Bay to make the deal.

Hyde was the manager of the Orioles from 2019 through 2025, but he was fired only 43 games into his final campaign with the club. He is now a senior advisor with the Rays and provided the decision-makers with a glowing review of his former pitcher.

Brandon Hyde is a big fan of Tyler Wells

Apr 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’m a big fan of Tyler as a pitcher and a person,” Hyde said. “He’s a huge presence on the mound and extremely competitive. In his career, he’s been versatile and has had success in different roles. He’s a great teammate, well-liked by all, and will fit in well to the Rays’ winning clubhouse and culture.”

For three out of the four years that Hyde managed the talented right-hander, Wells was deployed as a starting pitcher. He fared rather well in the role, making 50 starts with a 4.11 ERA across 249.1 innings with 216 strikeouts.

Unfortunately, he suffered another UCL injury in 2024, but was able to avoid having to undergo Tommy John surgery a second time. He made a return to the mound in 2025, making four starts with Baltimore.

Tyler Wells is major upgrade for Rays bullpen

Jul 11, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Tyler Wells (68) throws during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, for the 2026 season, he was moved back to the bullpen. It was a role he did well in as a rookie in 2021 with 44 appearances and 57 innings pitched, recording four saves with a 4.11 ERA.

This season, he has been even more dominant as a relief pitcher. In 43 appearances with Baltimore, he had a 2.67 ERA and four saves with 53 strikeouts. He announced his presence on Tampa Bay with authority, throwing 1.1 innings against the Colorado Rockies in his debut, issuing one walk and recording strikeouts for all his outs.

Wells is going to be a great weapon for manager Kevin Cash to help bridge the gap to All-Star closer and his former teammate, Bryan Baker, at the backend of the bullpen.