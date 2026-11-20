The Tampa Bay Rays pitching staff is going to look a lot different in 2027 than it did in 2026.

Starting pitchers Freddy Peralta and Nick Martinez are both free agents and are expected to drum up interest around the league. It is hard to envision Peralta returning to the Rays given the contract projections he has received.

Martinez declined his mutual option to hit the market for a second consecutive winter. Coming off the first All-Star nomination of his career, he should be able to secure at least a two-year contract, but will be more in the price range of what Tampa Bay is comfortable with.

While both of those players could technically still return to the Rays, one of their pitchers will be moving on. Jesse Scholtens, who has been a versatile swingman for the team in recent years, was granted his release by the team so that he could pursue playing opportunities overseas.

Jesse Scholtens released by Rays to sign in KBO

May 20, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jesse Scholtens (65) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, he will be heading overseas to Korea to play in the KBO. That is one less decision the team has to make now when it comes to the non-tender deadline, as Scholtens was arbitration-eligible.

The right-handed pitcher had a projected arbitration salary of $900,000 and was a non-tender candidate for the team. However, the team granted him the opportunity to pursue opportunities elsewhere that likely come with a bigger payday.

Scholtens appeared in 12 games for the Rays in 2026, making two starts. He was a reliable innings eater, going multiple frames in all 12 of his appearances, and recording at least three innings in all but one of those outings.

Overall, he had a 4.34 ERA across 47.2 innings with 37 strikeouts, allowing 49 hits and issuing 15 walks.

#Rays release RH Jesse Scholtens so he can pursue an opportunity to play in KBO (Korea Baseball Organization). — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) November 19, 2026

Having the chance to advance his career pitching overseas is a great opportunity for Scholtens, especially with the uncertainty surrounding the MLB labor unrest. He will get to pitch in 2027 during the KBO season; his peers cannot confidently say the same thing around here.

With Scholtens leaving the franchise, there is another major void to fill on the pitching staff. Adding depth on the mound is near the top of Tampa Bay’s to-do list this offseason, with potentially three key contributors being on the move.

That is before even taking into consideration possible trade candidates such as Drew Rasmussen and Shane McClanahan, who have both had their names pop up in rumors this offseason.