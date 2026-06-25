4 Under-the-Radar Red Sox Who Could Be Traded Next Month

All eyes are on Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow right now.

While he has continued to make it clear that he's not willing to give up on the 2026 season, Boston isn't winning games. Boston just lost two out of three games against the Colorado Rockies and now is 14 games below .500 at 32-46. Unfortunately, Boston also has the worst record in the American League right now.

The season is spiraling out of control and naturally that has led to trade rumors around big-name All-Stars on the roster, including Aroldis Chapman, Sonny Gray and Jarren Duran. Unless the Red Sox go on a run, like a 10-game winning streak, or something of the nature, Boston isn't going to be able to dig itself out of this hole it finds itself in. Boston is teetering towards a fire sale and it could extend beyond Chapman, Gray and Duran, although they have been talked about the most. On Thursday, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey shared a column breaking down the various trade chips around the club and mentioned a handful of utility guys: Nate Eaton, Andruw Monasterio, Anthony Seigler and Nick Sogard.

Boston Needs To Rip The Band-Aid Off

Jun 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Andruw Monasterio (32) celebrates his solo home run in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Players such as Nate Eaton, Andruw Monasterio, Anthony Seigler and Nick Sogard aren’t going to garner much of a return on their own, but they could still be valuable bench players for contending teams," McCaffrey wrote. "Meanwhile, rehabbing infielder Romy González told reporters he’s hoping to be activated by this weekend for the series against the Yankees. His return will mean the Red Sox need to option one of their infielders to Triple-A Worcester, with Monasterio or Seigler among the candidates. A trade of either one of them next month wouldn’t be surprising once González is back.

While these guys haven't been talked about as much as Chapman, Gray, or Duran, if the Red Sox sell off pieces, they absolutely should trade at least one or two away. If the goal of the summer is going to be bringing back value, flipping one or two of the club's handful of utility guys would be a no-brainer. When healthy, this Red Sox roster already has surpluses throughout, especially in the outfield. The roster isn't maximized, to say the least.

When González returns, Boston doesn't need to have him, Eaton, Monasterio, Seigler, and Sogard. That's too many players who all do similar things. It would be much better to trade one or two and get something the club actually needs, maybe a bullpen arm or some sort of intriguing prospect, than just sending a few of these guys down to Triple-A to wait for an injury. In the offseason, Boston can go out and find other utility guys if it moves guys now.

Boston is hurdling towards a sale. That seems pretty clear at this point. If this becomes a reality, Boston shouldn't just send Chapman, Gray and Duran out. If the Red Sox are looking to add prospects, really go for it. Dealing one or two of these utility guys away could at least bring something back.