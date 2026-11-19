It sure sounds like the trade buzz around Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is growing and we could end up seeing a resolution in the very near future.

On Thursday, The Athletic's Patrick Mooney reported that the Chicago Cubs have "evaluated" Duran as a trade target ahead of Friday's deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players.

"The club has also evaluated Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran as a potential change-of-scenery addition ahead of Friday’s deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players, according to people familiar with the matter. All spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the situation," Mooney wrote.

The Cubs Have Eyes On Jarren Duran

Aug 31, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday is going to be a big day when it comes to Duran. MLB Trade Rumors has Duran projected to land a deal in arbitration this offseason in the range of just over $11 million. Duran made $7.7 million in 2026. So, he's estimated to land a raise of over $3 million, despite the fact that he batted .207 in 2026. Duran did play good defense and put together a 20-20 season, but it was the most difficult season of the speedster's career so far.

For the Red Sox, there isn't much of a path for Duran to have significant playing time. Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu are going to be the Red Sox's starting outfield, barring a significant change. Eli White would be in line to be the No. 4 outfielder right now. Jake Bauers is going to be the team's designated hitter consistently. Plus, he could even get time in the outfield, if need be. So, Duran doesn't have much of a path to playing time, but is in line for a big contract.

Trade rumors have been swirling endlessly about Duran. If the Red Sox were to trade him away before the tender deadline, then the contract won't be something the club even has to think about. If he's not traded, then Boston has to decide whether or not to tender him in the first place. What if the Red Sox were to tender him a deal but then can't find a trade partner? In that scenario, the Red Sox would find themselves with a big contract on the books who doesn't have a clear path to playing time. Not exactly the best scenario.

The Cubs reportedly are interested. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam connected Duran to the Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels as well.

The best-case scenario for Boston would be getting a deal done before the tender deadline so they can simply end the saga as fast as possible, without putting themselves on the hook for a big price tag.