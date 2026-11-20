The Boston Red Sox have a big decision to make when it comes to speedy outfielder Jarren Duran on Friday.

Nov. 20 is the deadline across Major League Baseball for teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players — or non-tender players. When it comes to Duran, he presents the biggest question mark for Boston.

Duran is coming off the most difficult season of his big league career, and yet he's projected to earn over $11 million in arbitration, per MLB Trade Rumors. There have been few players around baseball who have been discussed more as a trade candidate this offseason than Duran as well. On Thursday, reports surfaced indicating that the Chicago Cubs have looked into Duran, for example. The Cubs are just the latest in a long line of teams that have shown interest.

Should Boston Tender Jarren Duran A Deal?

Sep 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs off the field during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Red Sox are going to trade Duran, it would make sense to do so before the deadline on Friday so that the team acquiring him can sort out his ultimate contract. Duran has been a trade candidate for years at this point. It seems like every offseason and every trade deadline over the last few years he has been discussed. But in those previous cases, Boston held onto him every time. If Duran isn't traded on Friday and is tendered a contract — which should be considered very likely — then there's no way to know what will happen, especially with a looming lockout.

Right now, Duran doesn't have much of a pathway to playing time. Roman Anthony. Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu will be the starters for Boston. Duran doesn't have a pathway to playing time as the designated hitter with Jake Bauers now in town as well. If Duran is tendered and then Boston cannot find a trade partner, the worst-case scenario would be carrying a deal with about $11 million in value, without a path to playing time.

With the deadline approaching, it would be a surprise to see Duran non-tendered either way. He's 30 years old and has two seasons of team control left. The fact that there has been reported interest throughout the offseason to this point is a good sign for Boston. It's been a rollercoaster of an offseason for Duran with rumors and speculation all over the place. On Friday, there will at least be some answers for the first time.