Rumors were flowing ahead of Friday's deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players, especially around Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.

In the final few days ahead of the deadline, a handful of teams popped up as potential landing spots for Duran, if he was traded away, including the Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Houston Astros Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Angels. With Duran projected to make over $11 million in arbitration, there was also some buzz out there about the possibility of simply cutting bait and non-tendering him. That isn't the decision that Boston made, though.

Duraen was not traded on Friday and he was tendered a contract. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam reported the news on Friday night.

"Red Sox tendering every remaining arbitration-eligible player including Jarren Duran, Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Johan Oviedo, Triston Casas, sources tell me and Sean McAdam," Cotillo wrote. "This does not rule out trades, today or in the future. Red Sox haven’t announced their decisions yet."

What's Next For Jarren Duran?

Aug 31, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was the right call to tender a contract to Duran on Friday.

If Boston non-tendered him, which some fans pushed the idea on social media, it really wouldn't have made much sense. If Boston non-tendered him, then Duran would've gone to free agency and the Red Sox would've lost him for nothing. By tendering him a contract, the possibility of a trade still remains.

Johan Oviedo is a perfect example of this. It was reported earlier in the day that he would be tendered a contract and then on Friday night, FanSided's Robert Murray reported that the fireballer is being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Duran's standing with the organization hasn't changed. The Red Sox have a surplus of outfielders and Duran still seems to be on the outside looking in. With him being tendered a contract, the Red Sox have given themselves the chance to continue shopping around to see if they can get anything interesting in return. While there doesn't seem to be a clear path to playing time for Duran in Boston right now, technically the club could simply just end up keeping him as well still.

The most likely option is still a trade. If the Red Sox had non-tendered him, Duran would be gone for nothing. By tendering him, Boston at least gave itself a chance to get something in return.