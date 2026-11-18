The trade rumors around the Boston Red Sox and speedy outfielder Jarren Duran are intensifying and at this point, it arguably would be a surprise if he isn't dealt this offseason.

This has been a topic that has loomed over the organization for years at this point, and has already been heavily discussed this offseason already. But with each passing day, it seems like the signs around the league continue to point more and more towards a deal. On Tuesday, for example, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam dropped a column about all of the information they have heard about the Red Sox this offseason so far and a number of teams have been connected to Duran already, including the Seattle Mariners and the Philadelphia Phillies, among others.

"According to sources, the team with the heaviest past interest in Duran was Houston, though it’s unclear if that is still the case now that the Astros have a new chief executive (Randy Flores) in place," Cotillo and McAdam wrote. "The Padres have long admired Duran and are once again doing background work on him. Both the Mariners and Phillies have been poking around and doing due diligence on Duran, according to a source, and another industry insider believed the Diamondbacks and Angels (Duran’s hometown team which is now under new ownership) both represent strong fits."

Cotillo and McAdam also reported that "many in the industry" expect Duran to be moved this offseason.

The Red Sox Outfielder Is Someone Who Could Be Moved

Sep 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs off the field during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Nov. 12, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that teams around the league will be "stunned" if Duran is playing for Boston in 2027. Mix that with all of the teams mentioned by Cotillo and McAdam and it sounds like there is a legit market for Duran's services and Boston is listening.

Last offseason, the Red Sox were heavily linked to the Astros in general with Duran and Isaac Paredes being the most talked-about trade pieces. As of right now, the Red Sox don't really need to make another splash offensively, unless Jeremy Pena is available. Or, of course, the pipe dream Yordan Alvarez. The Padres have been connected to Duran for years at this point and tried to get him back in 2025 and even offered Dylan Cease and catching prospect Ethan Salas.

The Mariners would be the most fascinating landing spot of the teams mentioned by Cotillo and McAdam. Seattle has a surplus of young starting pitching and rumors have already swirled this offseason that a hurler could be moved for offense, including Logan Gilbert and Emerson Hancock. If the Red Sox could find a way to poach Gilbert for a package centered around Duran, it would be a dream scenario. Even if they could get someone like Hancock it would be great.

The Phillies are a contender themselves. If they're desperate after continuing to fail to make deep playoff runs, maybe they're a team that Boston could get good value from. Arizona would be an intriguing team to watch simply because it has Ketel Marte, who has been talked about as a trade candidate as well. The Angels don't have much, but if the Red Sox could bring a hurler in, that would be positive.

All in all, the rumors around Duran are getting louder. It wouldn't be shocking to see something get done.