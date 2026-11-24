Things are heating up across the league with a little over one week to go until December, and very likely a lockout across Major League Baseball.

When it comes to the Boston Red Sox, there is one topic to watch above all else leading to the likely lockout. That is Jarren Duran's standing with the organization. Duran was discussed heavily as a trade candidate ahead of the non-tender deadline, but the Red Sox haven't cut ties just yet. Boston tendered Duran a contract and the topic has lingered ever since.

There's still a very real chance that Duran is moved this offseason and MassLive.com's Sean McAdam pointed to six teams as potential landing spots on BoSox Talk.

"The handful of teams that we hear have some interest," McAdam said. "That would be maybe Houston, certainly Arizona, San Diego, Seattle, maybe Philly and the LA Angels. ... I'm just bracing Red Sox fans to not expect for a whole lot."

What could the Red Sox get back in a trade involving Jarren Duran?@Sean_McAdam gives his thoughts and shares which teams have shown interest in Duran pic.twitter.com/52WrvDW92t — Jake Iggy (@JakeIggy) November 21, 2026

Will Jarren Duran Get Traded?

Sep 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) scores during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

None of these six teams should shock Red Sox fans very much. With rumors and speculation swirling around Duran for months, each of these teams has seemingly been mentioned multiple times as possible landing spots for Duran. Of the group, the club that has been floated the most this offseason has been either the Diamondbacks or the Padres.

The Padres have had known interest in Duran for years at this point. For example, the Red Sox rejected an offer from San Diego for Duran in 2025 that would've brought Dylan Cease to town before he entered free agency last offseason.

Arizona is a team that is in an interesting spot this offseason. The Diamondbacks have a change-of-scenery trade candidate of their own in second baseman Ketel Marte. Last offseason, the Red Sox had interest in landing Marte from Arizona. This offseason, the Red Sox have been linked to the Diamondbacks, but the idea of a Marte deal is significantly less likely than a year ago.

The Astros were heavily linked to Boston last offseason, especially with infielder Isaac Paredes. The Red Sox are loaded in the infield and don't really need Paredes any longer.

Boston isn't going to get a blockbuster return in exchange for Duran. But the Mariners would be a good team to target in a deal. The Mariners are known for their pitching. If you could get an intriguing pitching prospect or even a low-level starter in return, it would be for the best.

Duran may not have the trade value that he once did. But his market is extensive. But will the Red Sox get a deal done before a lockout? That's the big question.