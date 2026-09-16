Kristian Campbell’s Season Takes Another Bad Turn for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox fans will not be seeing former top prospect Kristian Campbell in the big leagues at all this season, unfortunately.

On Tuesday, Tommy Cassell of the Worcester T&G Sports reported that Campbell's season is over. Campbell was placed on the seven-day Injured List due to a left foot contusion on Sep. 10. Cassell reported that Campbell will not be able to return before Triple-A Worcester's season ends on Sep. 20.

"Some injury updates today in AAA Worcester: Tanner Houck is scheduled to pitch one inning (20-25 pitches) in relief," Cassell wrote. "Romy Gonzalez is in at DH despite being a bit banged up. Iggy Suarez mentioned he's "an option" to contribute with the Red Sox moving forward. Kristian Campbell is out for the rest of the WooSox season. 'He was a big part of what we've been doing,' Suarez said. 'So, it's definitely a downer for that.'"

Kristian Campbell Is Done For The Year

Worcester’s Kristian Campbell watches his two-run home run in the fifth inning against Lehigh Valley July 29 at Polar Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That's some really unfortunate news for one of the most intriguing players in the Red Sox's system. Campbell made the big league club out of Spring Training in 2025 as the first member of the "Big 3," including him, Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer. He was red-hot out of the gate to the point that Boston handed him an eight-year, $60 million deal. But things took a turn afterward. Campbell was demoted to Triple-A in June, 2025. He hasn't been in the majors since.

Campbell played in 73 down in Triple-A last season and then didn't make the Red Sox's big league club out of camp. He has been down in the minors all season this year trying to work his way back.

The 24-year-old spent the season in the outfield as Boston tried to slow things down after moving him around all over the place last year. For Boston, it is loaded in the outfield to the point that there was a logjam early on in the season. Then, despite the Red Sox losing Roman Anthony to the Injured List for a while, there still wasn't space for Campbell in the majors.

Overall, Campbell wrapped up his season after playing in 109 games for Triple-A and slashing .256/.383/.380 with a .763 OPS, eight homers and 51 RBIs. Hopefully, he's able to get back on track and get back into the mix by the time Spring Training rolls around. Who could've seen this coming back in 2025? Campbell looked like a franchise cornerstone piece. Unfortunately, he hasn't been in the majors in over a year and now that won't be happening this year.