Jarren Duran watch remains front center for Boston Red Sox fans right now with no end in sight.

It's no secret that Duran is out there for the taking for clubs around the league. After six seasons as a member of the Red Sox, the trade rumors around Duran are getting louder and louder with a handful of teams connected to him, despite a difficult 2026 season in which he hit .207 with a .266 on-base percentage. What makes him stand out is the fact that despite the most difficult offensive season of his career, Duran still had a 20-20 season and played very good defense out in left field. Duran is just 30 years old with two more seasons of team control left.

Duran may not fit the Red Sox's outfield right now, but that doesn't mean that he won't fit with a different team in 2027. ESPN's Paul Hembekides pitched a mock trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have been a team connected to Boston, that would sting, but does make a lot of sense.

"Boston Red Sox should trade Jarren Duran to Arizona Diamondbacks for prospects Ivan Luciano and Mason Marriott," Hembekides wrote. "A year ago, such a paltry return would have been unthinkable for Duran, who generated 13.9 bWAR in 2024-25 thanks to a robust batting line (124 OPS+) and outstanding defensive metrics (32 DRS). But his value cratered in 2026, as he mustered 0.4 bWAR and a 76 OPS+, rendering him a non-tender candidate with a projected $11 million arbitration salary looming."

Where Will Jarren Duran Go?

Sep 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (16) reacts after he triples during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hembekides isn't wrong. This is the type of return that wouldn't have gotten Boston's attention over the last few years. But Duran's trade value has dropped. MassLive.com's Sean McAdam recently reported that the type of return likely to come back to Boston in a Duran deal is along the lines of "a good prospect and maybe a depth player at the Major League roster level."

That's close to what Luciano and Marriott could be. Luciano is the Diamondbacks' No. 18 overall prospect right now and Marriott is Arizona's No. 25 overall prospect. That doesn't mean that they are bad prospects, by any means.

Luciano was a second-round pick in 2025 and is a 20-year-old catcher prospect coming off a season in which he hit 12 home runs, drove in 60 runs and slashed .266/.376/.444. Luciano hasn't played above High-A yet, but he immediately would add much-needed catcher depth and upside down in the minors for Boston. Catcher is a spot that has almost no prospect depth down in the minors for the Red Sox.

Marriott is a 24-year-old right-handed pitching prospect who made it up to Double-A in 2026. Marriott has solid size at 6' and 198 pounds and would add more pitching depth to a system that has traded away top pitching prospects over the last two years. Marriott isn't a prospect that is going to jump off the page right away. But he has upside and the Red Sox could use more pitching depth down in the minors.

Duran is a former All-Star, but if he is traded away this offseason, it isn't likely to be for some blockbuster return. Frankly, this is the type of return that would make a lot of sense at this moment, despite his upside. Boston has little leverage right now. It's clear that there isn't a path to playing time for him right now with the Red Sox.