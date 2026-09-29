Marcelo Mayer Takes Another Dig at Red Sox After Summer Deal

The focus for the Boston Red Sox right now is their wild-card series against the New York Yankees, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday night.

Frankly, nothing else matters for the Red Sox right now, aside from trying to advance and make it as far as possible in the postseason. But there was another story that may specifically have Red Sox fans' attention from Tuesday as well.

A video of former Red Sox infielder Marcelo Mayer surfaced on social media while signing autographs. Mayer was asked what the highlight of his season was and he said that it was "getting traded" from the Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants. After being asked what the highlight of the season was, an unnamed fan took it a step further and said: "Coming to San Francisco?" That's when Mayer responded by saying "Yeah, getting traded." You can see the video below.

Marcelo Mayer says the highlight of his season was getting traded to San Francisco.



Says he doesn’t have any vacations planned because “I live in San Diego, so that’s my vacation”



(🎥 @MJarchive51 on IG) pic.twitter.com/lllfcqGX9w — Matthew Crory (@matthewcrory) September 29, 2026

Things Didn't Work Out

Jun 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Red Sox infielder Marcelo Mayer (11) celebrates after a double to center field in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clearly, things weren't working out between the two sides towards the end ahead of the August trade deadline. The Red Sox dealt the former top prospect to the Giants in exchange for reliever Erik Miller. The deal was a bit of a surprise at the time. While Mayer hasn't been able to stay on the field, he still has all of the upside in the world and is just 23 years old. But the deal has made more sense recently as more information has come out. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle recently shared a column in which Mayer's father, Enrique, was quoted making it known that Mayer and his family let the Red Sox's front office know that they would be "comfortable" with a trade before the deadline.

Mayer also said that "outside the lines, it’s a lot over there" in Boston. And now, while speaking to fans, he said the highlight of his season was actually leaving the organization.

It's unfortunate how things worked out between the two sides. When Mayer was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the expectation was that he was going to be the shortstop of the future for Boston. That's certainly a lot of pressure, but Mayer came into pro ball with the upside to live up to the mantle. He has that talent, without a doubt, but injuries kept him off the field.

In his place, Boston got an elite lefty reliever. The Giants got a player who could end up being a very good big leaguer, but the jury is still out. While things didn't work out in Boston, hopefully they do in San Francisco.