Red Sox 2026 Spring Standout Back on Boston's Radar as Playoffs Loom

The Boston Red Sox haven't officially clinched a playoff spot, but that will happen in the very near future. Boston's magic number to clinch a playoff spot is down to five. So, within the week, we could officially be talking about the Red Sox as a playoff team.

The postseason will kick off in under two weeks with the Wild Card round beginning on Sep. 29. On that day, Boston will very likely begin a three-game set on the road at Yankee Stadium against the New York Yankees. Between now and then, the full focus should be getting healthy and determining who should be on the playoff roster. There's one player who actually hasn't played in a big league game yet who should be considered. Over the weekend, we made the case for Boston to give outfielder Braiden Ward a shot because of his elite speed. On Wednesday, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy joined "Rich and Ken with Ted Johnson" on WEEI and was asked whether Ward could be an option and he didn't shut the idea down, as transcribed by WEEI's Rob Bradford.

"I think that would be considered, for sure," Tracy said.

Braiden Ward Needs A Shot

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Braiden Ward (92) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The idea makes too much sense. It doesn't guarantee that he will be promoted, but he certainly should be.

Ward hasn't played in a big league game. That's true and is obviously important to note. But his speed is elite to the point that he should be a candidate for a promotion simply for pinch-running purposes. Eli White is on the Injured List right now and is up in the air. Ward would seamlessly fill the role held by White.

Ward broke the Triple-A record in the Red Sox system for stolen bases in a single season with 58. He has added to that total already as well and is currently at 59 stolen bases on the season.

𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝐌𝐀𝐃𝐄.



With his steal of second tonight against Lehigh Valley, OF Braiden Ward broke the Triple-A Red Sox record for single season stolen bases! pic.twitter.com/TUgEicdjrs — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) September 13, 2026

He did that in 105 games while batting .238. When he gets on base, he's moving. Ward stole 19 bases throughout Spring Training and set a new record in the process. In the playoffs, each run is significantly more important than in the regular season.

If you can give yourself a chance to even get one, you give yourself an advantage. If Boston gets a runner on late in the game, having someone like Ward who could step in and have a very good chance of stealing a bag is helpful at this time of the year.

Again, they wouldn't even need to put him in the field or even in the batter's box. If the Red Sox just had his legs in the postseason, that would be enough of a reason to give him a shot.