Red Sox Announce Starting Pitchers for Must-Win Rangers Series

The Boston Red Sox had a day off on Monday and will return to action on Tuesday night as the final push for a playoff spot begins.

Boston has just 12 games left in the 2026 regular season and the clock is ticking. On Tuesday night, the Red Sox will begin a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. After the Rays series, the Red Sox will have just three more series afterward before the postseason. After facing Texas, Boston will face the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago Cubs before the book is closed on the 2026 regular season.

Entering the series, Boston currently sits at 82-68, which is five games behind the New York Yankees for the top Wild Card spot in the American League. Boston hasn't been eliminated in the race for the top Wild Card race yet, but it needs to go on a long winning streak if it wants any chance. That's why the Rangers series is critical. From here on out, every series will be even more important than the last.

With that being said, here are Boston's probable starters for the Rangers series.

Tuesday — Patrick Sandoval

Sep 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sandoval will take the hill on Tuesday night looking to bounce back after allowing four runs in his last time out on Sep. 8 against the Los Angeles Angels in six innings of work. Overall, Sandoval has a 4.58 ERA in 11 starts in a Red Sox uniform this season. He came out of the gate hot and had a 3.30 ERA in his first six starts of the season. Over his last five outings, he has recorded a 6.12 ERA and an 0-4 record.

Wednesday — Jake Bennett

Sep 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Jake Bennett (64) pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bennett also is coming off a difficult outing against the Angels. On Sep. 9, the big lefty allowed six runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched against Los Angeles. That's because the home run ball got the best of him. Bennett allowed three homers against Los Angeles and has allowed five long balls across his last two starts.

Thursday — Sonny Gray

Sep 11, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches in the top of the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gray has been the ace of the 2026 Red Sox. Every time Boston has needed a guy to step up, Gray has been there. He has a 17-5 record and a 2.76 ERA in 27 starts this season for the Red Sox. Every time the righty takes the hill for Boston, the Red Sox have a chance to win.