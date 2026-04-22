Red Sox Call Up Fast-Rising Prospect After Just One Day in Triple-A

Pitchers who excel in the minor leagues are being called up to the majors quicker than ever these days, and Boston Red Sox prospect Eduardo Rivera unofficially became the latest surprise big-leaguer on Tuesday night.

After he was promoted from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Worcester earlier in the day, reports surfaced after the Red Sox lost 4-0 in their series opener to the New York Yankees.

Tyler Milliken of the Section 10 Podcast was the first to mention the likelihood that Rivera would be called up, while Baseball Now's Andrew Parker was first with a report that the move was confirmed.

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Why Red Sox called up Rivera so quickly

Lugnuts' Eduardo Rivera pitches to a Loons batter during the first inning on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Jackson Field in Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Boston has been cycling through arms at a somewhat alarming rate early in the season, and Rivera will become the fifth pitcher to make his major league debut for the Red Sox already if he gets into a game.

It's been a remarkable rise for the 22-year-old, who was once an international free-agent signing for the Oakland Athletics before his release in the middle of the 2024 season. The Red Sox signed him and he finished the year with Low-A Salem, before putting up an impressive 2.45 ERA in 87 innings split between High-A and Double-A last year.

It's not entirely clear whether the Red Sox intend to keep Rivera in a starting role or move him to the bullpen for the time being. He impressed as a reliever for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, but has started for Portland to begin the year, striking out 16 batters and allowing only one earned run in 10 innings.

What's next with roster moves, etc.?

Apr 21, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Jack Anderson (77) throws a pitch against the New York Yankees in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Chris Cotillo of MassLive reported that the Red Sox would option right-hander Jack Anderson, who pitched two innings out of the bullpen on Monday night, to open up a spot on the active roster for Rivera.

Though Boston must also open up a spot for Rivera on the 40-man roster, they can do so easily by adding someone to the 60-day injured list who has little chance of returning quickly. First baseman Triston Casas and right-handed pitcher Kutter Crawford are the most logical candidates.