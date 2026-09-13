Red Sox Can’t Afford to Leave This Speedster in Triple-A

The Boston Red Sox have just 13 games left in the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season before they will very likely kick off a three-game playoff series against the New York Yankees on the road.

Boston currently has the No. 2 American League Wild Card spot and is 4 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees for the top spot. For the Red Sox to snatch the top spot, it would take a lot. Boston doesn't have any games left in the regular season against New York and needs a five-game swing in the next two weeks. That's unlikely. So, all signs are pointing towards a Red Sox and Yankees Wild Card series at Yankee Stadium at the end of September. There is a guy down in Triple-A who arguably could help Boston down the stretch and into the postseason: Braiden Ward.

The Red Sox recently lost fellow speedy outfielder Eli White to the Injured List. He was put on the Injured List due to a right foot ligament injury and Anthony Seigler was recalled. Seigler was pulled early on Saturday after suffering an apparent hand/wrist injury. Nate Eaton has been up on the big league roster and he's solid, but Ward should be up as a bench outfielder. He has something that few others have: game-changing speed.

Ward got the attention of Red Sox Nation in Spring Training when he slashed .378/.509/.444 in 27 games with a .953 OPS. Ward stole 19 bases throughout camp, a new Spring Training record. He has kept the good times rolling this season in Triple-A. In fact, Ward just broke the Triple-A record for steals in a season in the Red Sox organization with 58.

𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝐌𝐀𝐃𝐄.



With his steal of second tonight against Lehigh Valley, OF Braiden Ward broke the Triple-A Red Sox record for single season stolen bases! pic.twitter.com/TUgEicdjrs — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) September 13, 2026

That's the type of speed that can really help a team. In the postseason, every since inning matters and is heightened, especially in the Wild Card round. It's a three-game series. A single run can change the entire complexion of a game.

That's why Ward should be an option for Boston right now. The Red Sox wouldn't even have to put him in the field for him to make an impact. Simply, the Red Sox could use him as a pinch runner on a nightly basis and his speed could have an impact. Red Sox fans know the impact a late-game pinch runner can have. Think back to Dave Roberts back in 2004, for example.

Ward has the type of speed that can make a legit impact on a game. Now, is the time to give him a shot.