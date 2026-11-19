The Boston Red Sox have a difficult decison to make regarding Masataka Yoshida, but a potential change to Major League Baseball's financial structure could eventually make that decision a little easier. Yoshida has struggled to establish a consistent role in Boston, and with just one year remaining on his five-year, $90 million contract, his future with the organization is increasingly uncertain.

The 33-year-old is owed $18 million in 2027.

How Yoshida's Trade Market Could Be Changed With MLB's Proposed Salary Floor

MassLive's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam recently raised that possibility while discussing Boston's roster following the addition of Jake Bauers from the Milwaukee Brewers.

"His trade value would increase if there is a salary floor in the next collective bargaining agreement as teams might be willing to take on a useful-yet-overpaid player to hit a league-mandated quota if new rules are in place in 2027," Cotillo and McAdam wrote.

MLB's latest proposal would establish a minimum payroll of $180.2 million beginning in 2028, forcing several lower-spending organizations to increase their financial commitments considerably. Under such system, a player like Yoshida could become more attractive to a team looking to satisfy its payroll requirements while adding an experienced major league hitter.

Why Yoshida's Contract Has Become a Problem for Boston

Yoshida hasn't necessarily been a bad offensive player during his time with the Red Sox. He just hasn't produced enough to justify his contract. In 87 games during the 2026 season, Yoshida slashed .274/.347/.399 with five home runs.

For a smaller-market organization searching for additional offense, Yoshida could offer some value as a contract-oriented hitter. The challenge has always been finding a team willing to take on his salary.

Boston has several outfield options, including Roman Anthony and Wilyer Abreau, while the addition of Bauers further complicates the playing-time picture. Yoshida's limited defensive versatility makes it especially difficult to justify keeping him in a reserve role at his current price.

Potential trade partners could include the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays, all of whom have been floated as possible destinations for Yoshida. Houston could use another left-handed bat in its lineup, while the Angels could offer him an opportunity to contribute as a designated hitter or corner outfielder.

Toronto could also make sense given its potential need for additional offense, although an intradivision trade would present another obstacle. None of those clubs has been publicly confirmed as pursuing Yoshida, and Boston would likely absorb a portion of his remaining salary to facilitate a deal.

MLB's salary floor proposal would not be implemented for another two years, after Yoshida's contract expires. Unless that timeline changes, the proposal would not directly improve Yoshida's value under his existing deal. Still, the discussion highlights an interesting possibility for Boston and other organizations carrying expensive contracts. A league-wide payroll minimum could eventually reshape the trade market for producive but overpaid veterans.

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