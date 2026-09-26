Red Sox Seeing Roman Anthony Green Flag Just Before Playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are just a few days away from kicking off a three-game wild-card series against the New York Yankees on the road for the second straight season.

Boston and New York will begin the postseason run on Sep. 29. As the regular season has wrapped up, the biggest red flag for the Red Sox has been their sluggish offense. Throughout the month of September, Boston's offense has been one of the worst in the league. In fact, Boston has scored the fewest runs in baseball in September with just 69 in 23 games. But there is a bright spot, Boston fans. Roman Anthony is starting to look like himself at the plate at the perfect time.

Since Sep. 18, Anthony has batted .357 (10-for-28) with one homer, four doubles and a triple in seven games played. That's the type of production that is going to get the offense back on track. With Willson Contreras up in the air with his hand sore after getting hit by a pitch and Mickey Gasper also getting hurt, Boston needs guys to step up right now. The lights are starting to get bright. Boston has just one more regular season game left on Sunday before the full focus will turn to the playoffs.

Roman Anthony Is Getting Hot

Sep 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) catches a fly ball hit by Chicago Cubs designated hitter Alex Bregman (3) (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Red Sox are going to make a run, they're going to need a lot from Anthony. When healthy, the Red Sox have arguably the deepest lineup in the American League playoffs, but will they actually find a way to get healthy? That's the question. Again, Contreras is up in the air. Gasper hurt his bicep on Friday and the club didn't give an optimistic update in the aftermath. Curtis Mead is on the shelf right now, although he is working his way back. Ceddanne Rafaela missed some time. Masataka Yoshida is on the Injured List as well, and the list goes on and on.

Boston isn't entering the playoffs at full strength, so it needs the guys who are healthy to carry the load to give this club enough time to advance and get closer to full strength. There isn't a guy in the lineup who moves the needle more than Anthony when he's rolling. We've started to see signs of that. If you have Anthony consistently getting on base at the top of the order, there's still enough talent behind him to get some runs in.

Boston's biggest strength is the pitching. The rotation and bullpen have carried the load all season. If they keep pitching as they have, Boston won't need many runs to win games. If Anthony can keep up his recent hot streak, that could be enough to help push Boston forward. He's that impactful.