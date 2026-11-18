The Boston Red Sox had the best overall bullpen in baseball in 2026.

Boston finished the regular season with a 3.00 bullpen ERA, which was the best mark in the league. Aroldis Chapman and Garrett Whitlock led the way with sub-2.00 ERAs and Brayan Bello, Jovani Moran, Greg Weissert and Tyron Guerrero helped to carry the load as well, among many others. The bullpen was great and was one of the biggest reasons why the Red Sox won 87 games and made the playoffs. Fortunately, most of the bullpen is still under contract heading into the 2027 campaign. But there is still room to add and MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam pointed to two former New York Yankees as options.

"The Red Sox have every key member of their bullpen under control for next year but one rival executive said this week that he has heard they are in the market for veteran middle relief help," Cotillo and McAdam wrote. "Paul Blackburn and Jonathan Loaisiga are two potential fits in a fast-moving market but plenty of teams are in on both former Yankees and New York is working to re-sign Blackburn after a breakout year."

The Red Sox Are Looking To Add

Sep 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (43) throws in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the two, Blackburn would be the most interesting heading into 2027. Blackburn was incredible in 2026. He made 62 appearances for the Yankees and logged a 1.59 ERA and a 69-to-33 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 85 innings pitched. Blackburn is someone who would give the Red Sox another elite right-handed option who can go multiple innings.

He's coming off a 3.1 WAR season. That's pretty great for a reliever. To put it into perspective, Mason Miller of the San Diego Padres also finished the 2026 season with 3.1 wins above replacement. Chapman finished the campaign with 1.9 wins above replacement and Whitlock finished with 2.0 wins above replacement.

If not Blackburn, Loaisiga would be a very good pickup as well. He's coming off a season in which he logged a 2.42 ERA in 67 appearances as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Plus, he had an impressive 48-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 67 innings pitched. With Loaisiga, you may not get multiple innings, whereas with Blackburn, you could.

Red Sox fans should know both of these guys well. Blackburn was dominant for New York in 2026. Loaisiga was a member of the organization for eight seasons before the 2026 campaign and had a 3.54 ERA in 193 outings with New York. Both have had success in the American League East and both would be good to bring in. Arguably, Blackburn should be the preferred choice, but either would be great.