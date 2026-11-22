There has been no player talked about more as a trade candidate over the last few weeks than Boston Red Sox speedster Jarren Duran. With each passing day, it seems like more rumors surface, but Boston hasn't cut ties just yet.

Until a deal is agreed to, anything could happen, even Duran sticking around in Boston. Now, of course, that doesn't appear to be the most likely option right now. A handful of teams have been connected to Duran, including the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks, among others.

On Saturday, MassLive.com's Sean McAdam was asked about Duran on BoSox Talk, and warned fans to not get their hopes up about a potential big return.

"I would expect him to be traded," McAdam said. "This past season really put a dent in his value on the trade market. A number of teams are doing their due dilligence on Duran, calling around and asking questions about him, checking on his makeup, his health. All of that. They're not going to get anywhere near what they would've gotten after 2024 when it looked like for all of the world that he was going to be a superstar."

Boston Has A Choice To Make

Sep 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs off the field during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What could the Red Sox get back in a trade involving Jarren Duran?@Sean_McAdam gives his thoughts and shares which teams have shown interest in Duran pic.twitter.com/52WrvDW92t — Jake Iggy (@JakeIggy) November 21, 2026

When asked what the exact return could look like, McAdam said that if Boston can drum up a bidding war, the best-case scenario would be "a good prospect and maybe a depth player at the Major League roster level."

This past summer, the Red Sox traded former top prospect Marcelo Mayer to the San Francisco Giants in a deal that brought reliever Erik Miller to town. Mayer was supposed to be a star of the future, but things didn't work out and his trade value dropped significantly. That's not to say that Miller won't help the Red Sox in 2027 and beyond. He certainly will. But for a 23-year-old shortstop with the potential he has, you'd expect more. But that just goes to show how much Mayer's value has dropped.

The same can be said about Duran right now. A few years ago, Duran was among the very best and most dynamic players in baseball in 2024. His value has dropped since then and he's coming off the most difficult season of his big league career in 2026. His value has dropped, like Mayer, and if he is moved, it's not going to be as if Boston is getting a blockbuster return.

Arguably, Duran still has the upside to get back to the level he was at in 2024. But there isn't a path to playing time in Boston and he arguably could use a change of scenery.