Red Sox Lose Another Key Arm, Promote Alec Gamboa

The Boston Red Sox are making yet another change in the bullpen on Saturday.

On Friday, there was a change in the Boston bullpen as lefty Joe La Sorsa was selected to the big league roster after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates. One day later, another change has been made. On Saturday, Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH reported that Jovani Morán is being placed on the Injured List and Alec Gamboa is being promoted in his place.

"Source: The Red Sox are calling up LHP Alec Gamboa," Alexander wrote. "Sources: LHP Jovani Morán is headed to the IL."

Boston Lost Jovani Morán To The Injured List

May 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Jovani Moran (47) shakes hands with catcher Carlos Narvaez (75) after beating the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Morán has been a bright spot for the Red Sox's bullpen so far this season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 21 total appearances. He's struggled when he has begun games as an opener ahead of Brayan Bello, but when he has come in as a reliever, he has been great.

But, the Red Sox now have to wait to see him back on the hill. Gamboa is an intriguing piece to help fill in in the short term. He has pitched in one big league game so far this season and didn't allow a run in one inning of work.

Boston is approaching another bullpen decision as well. Garrett Whitlock is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment on Saturday that could end up being very short. On Friday, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy noted that it was to be determined if Whitlock would need just one outing or more. If he does need just one rehab assignment, he could be up on the big league roster in the coming days. Gamboa immediately becomes someone to watch as an option to be sent back down to Triple-A. Especially because the Red Sox just acquired another lefty in La Sorsa. But, that's thinking a bit ahead.

For Saturday, at the very least, Gamboa is coming up to the big league roster to replace the injured Morán.

On the injury front, Boston hasn't been able to catch a break so far this season. It seems like with each passing day, there is another negative injury update. On Friday, it was shared that Garrett Croceht was being moved to the 60-Day Injured List and won't be ready to go until at least the end of June.

The injuries are piling up for Boston, to say the least.