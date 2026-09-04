Red Sox Lose Veteran Infielder to Giants After Just 2 Months

The San Francisco Giants know a thing or two about landing former members of the Boston Red Sox.

Last year, the Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to the Giants in one of the most shocking mid-season deals in recent memory. This year, the Red Sox traded Marcelo Mayer to the Giants in another surprising deal. Now, another former member of the Red Sox is joining the Giants. On Thursday, the Giants claimed former Red Sox infielder Brett Harris off waivers after Boston recently designated him for assignment.

"The Giants made the following roster moves today: IF Brett Harris was claimed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox and optioned to Triple-A Sacramento," the Giants announced. "RHP Keaton Winn was transferred to the 60-day Injured List."

The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today:



- IF Brett Harris was claimed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox and optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

- RHP Keaton Winn was transferred to the 60-day Injured List. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 3, 2026

The Former Red Sox Infielder Has A New Home

Sep 28, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Brett Harris (11) throws to first for an out against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harris played in just one game as a member of the Red Sox in the majors this season after he was acquired from the Athletics back in July. Boston landed Harris after the Athletics designated him for assignment to add a little more big league infield depth to the organization. Harris is a 28-year-old three-year big league veteran with experience at first base, second base and third base in the majors. Boston landed him back in July at a time when infield depth was a real question mark.

Now, that really isn't the case any longer, even with Willson Contreras on the Injured List. In fact, when the Red Sox were preparing to activate Roman Anthony, Trevor Story and Isiah Kiner-Falefa off the Injured List, it was talked about over and over that Boston actually had a tough decision to make because there is so much talent at their disposal right now.

Harris was designated for assignment by Boston on Sep. 1 as the club shook up the roster for the final stretch of the season. That day, the Red Sox promoted Jedixson Páez to the big leagues and activated Kiner-Falefa off the Injured List. Harris was DFA'd to make room on the roster. On top of this, Eduardo Rivera was placed on the 60-day Injured List.

Harris is yet another former Red Sox infielder joining the Giants' organization. That's now three infielders going from Boston to San Francisco in just over a year. Who is next at this point? These two clubs certainly know a lot about one another at this point.

For the Red Sox, it doesn't change anything in the big leagues. Harris played in 34 games with Triple-A Worcester and one game with Boston. Now, he's out of town.