Red Sox's Willson Contreras All-Star Addition Corrected Major Snub

The Boston Red Sox have a third start heading over to Philadelphia for the 2026 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

When the initial American League roster was revealed for the All-Star Game, the Red Sox had two representatives pop up on the club: closer Aroldis Chapman and starter Ranger Suárez. Both are well-deserving and are having phenomenal seasons in their own right. While both should be on the All-Star team, they weren't the only guys on the roster worthy of consideration.

In the aftermath of the rosters being revealed, both first baseman Willson Contreras and starter Sonny Gray have been talked about as players who were snubbed. Both were, but the league has already made things right with one of them. Contreras has been selected for his fourth All-Star Game with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. not participating as he tries to recover from a back injury. The Red Sox announced the news on Tuesday.

The Red Sox Have Another All-Star

Jun 29, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) bats against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another Sox rep in Philly ⭐️



Willson Contreras has been added to the AL All-Star team! pic.twitter.com/NkIXm3BH1y — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 7, 2026

This is how it should be. In fact, arguably, Contreras should've been on the team in the first place, even over Guerrero.

Contreras has been phenomenal all season. He already has matched his 2025 season homer total with 20. On top of that, he has 59 RBIs and is slashing .284/.378/.542 with a .921 OPS in 86 games played. Guerrero has played in 86 games and is slashing .263/.347/.346 with a .693 OPS, four homers and 35 RBIs.

Now, of course, the All-Star Game is a popularity contest in many respects, which explains why things didn't work out in Contreras' favor. But the league got it right at the end of the day getting him on the club.

For a team that has been as bad as the Red Sox have been overall this season, there are a handful of guys having great individual seasons. Suárez, Chapman and Contreras are all All-Stars. Gray should be right there with them.

Payton Tolle had a sub-3.00 ERA before his last outing on July 1 against the Washington Nationals and the list goes on. There is a lot of talent in Boston, even though the first few months of the season were bad. Fortunately, the club has started to turn a corner and has now won eight of its last 10 games. Finally, the talent is starting to shine through, led by Chapman, Contreras and Suárez.

There's a real argument that Contreras was one of the biggest steals of the offseason heading into the 2026 season, along with Gray. What should make Boston fans very excited is the fact that Contreras has one more season under contract before a 2028 club option. There's a real chance that the fanbase could see a few more years of him over at first base.