Red Sox May Have Next Homegrown Star Sitting in the Minors

What Boston Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias was able to accomplish in 2026 was ridiculous, to say the least.

Arias entered the season as Boston's top prospect, but that didn't mean that there weren't some question marks about his game. The 20-year-old hadn't played above the Double-A level before the 2026 season or hit more than nine homers in a professional season. Everyone knew he could hit, but power was a question mark and he answered it this season.

Arias put together an incredible season, to say the least. So much so that despite the fact that he's young, he arguably could be the next homegrown star for Boston. He's that good. He played in 117 games overall across Double-A and Triple-A and slashed .323/.400/.557 with a .957 OPS, 25 home runs, 91 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 28 doubles, one triple and 78 runs scored. His 25 homers were the most by a Red Sox prospect at 20 years old, or younger, since Anthony Rizzo back in 2010.

Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias finished his age-20 season with 25 HR



Boston’s last prospect to reach 25 HR at that age or younger was Anthony Rizzo in 2010! https://t.co/oUdChK8hF7 pic.twitter.com/GyLIYClKOK — MLB (@MLB) September 22, 2026

How crazy is that? Arias entered the season with his career high in homers being nine back in 2024. This year, he more than doubled that tally at young 20 years old. His 25 homers in 117 games is a pace of 34 homers in 162 games.

Franklin Arias Is Special

Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias warms up at Polar Park ahead of his first game with Triple-A Worcester on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That's the type of production that would really raise eyebrows. While he hasn't gotten the call to the big leagues yet, he has firmly put himself in a position to be considered by the time Spring Training rolls around ahead of the 2027 season.

The thing that should get Red Sox fans fired up about Arias is the fact that it's not as if he had success in Double-A and then struggled when he was promoted. In Triple-A, he was electric and arguably even better than he was in Double-A. In 42 games, Arias slashed .331/.388/.506 with an .894 OPS, six homers, 39 RBIs, four stolen bases, 16 walks, 11 doubles, and 28 runs scored. He struck out just 28 times in 42 games (0.66 times per game).

When it comes to the Red Sox's infield, it's going to be stacked in 2026. First and foremost, Willson Contreras is going to be at first base. Caleb Durbin is going to be in the infield somewhere, with third base being the most obvious after spending the year there in 2026. Curtis Mead is on the Injured List, but will be back in the picture. Trevor Story is under contract next season and he has been very good since coming off the Injured List. Nick Sogard has been great with an extended opportunity this season. Plus, of course, Arias could be in the mix as well.

The 20-year-old had the type of season the Red Sox's front office only could've dreamed of.