Franklin Arias Making It Impossible for Red Sox to Leave Him Out of 2027 Plans

The Boston Red Sox's front office has got to be fired up about the performance of No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias with Triple-A Worcester.

Arias made his Triple-A debut on July 25 and he has been electric. Arias hasn't missed a beat since his promotion. In Triple-A, the 20-year-old has slashed .341/.401/.507 with a .909 OPS, four home runs, 31 RBIs, three stolen bases, 11 doubles and 24 runs scored in 35 games played.

If those numbers sound shocking to you, it's because they are. This is a 20-year-old kid who is already in his fourth professional season and is tearing it up just one step below the big leagues. Arias' overall numbers in Triple-A have been great, but they have been otherworldly since the calendar turned to September. Arias has played in seven games and is slashing .516/.568/.645 with a 1.213 OPS, seven RBIs, four walks, four doubles and nine runs. He now has six multi-hit games in seven September contests as well.

Franklin Arias tallies his sixth multihit game in seven September contests for the Triple-A @WooSox!



The @RedSox top prospect is slashing .341/.401/.507 at the Minors' highest level: pic.twitter.com/B0WuZ3e9ZC — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 11, 2026

It's hard to get much hotter than that, to say the least.

The Red Sox Have A Future Star On Their Hands

Franklin Arias meets with media inside the home dugout at Polar Park on July 24, 2026. The Red Sox' No. 1 prospect was promoted to Triple-A Worcester from Double-A Portland on Friday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arias has gotten playing time at both middle infield spots and as a designated hitter down in Triple-A so far. The clock is ticking on the 2026 season. As of writing, it's unclear if Arias will get his first taste of big league action this season. Triple-A Worcester's season will wrap up on Sep. 20. The Red Sox's regular season will wrap up on Sep. 27. Then, the Red Sox will kick off playoff action, very likely against the New York Yankees.

Boston has just 15 games left in the regular season. Barring an injury, it arguably would be a bit surprising to see Arias get the call to the majors at this point with the postseason looming. He has the talent to make an impact at the big league level, but transitioning to the majors is difficult. The Red Sox have a chance to make a deep run this year. Testing out a top prospect at the same time the club is trying to make a run would be tough.

Still, what Arias has been able to do this season is show that he has a very bright future and should be a part of the Red Sox's 2027 plans. In total, Arias has played in 110 games across Double-A and Triple-A and is slashing .325/.405/.561 with a .965 OPS, 23 home runs, 83 RBIs, eight RBIs, 28 doubles and one triple. He has star written all over him. Now, it's just a matter of when Boston actually gives him the call.