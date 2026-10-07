Red Sox's Biggest Strength to Build Off Heading Into 2027

It's not hard to see the vision around the Boston Red Sox right now from chief baseball officer.

Boston has built this roster around excellent pitching and defense and loaded the club with intriguing high-upside chips ahead of the trade deadline with control at least for the 2027 season in Adley Rutschman, Curtis Mead and Eli White. The season is over for Boston, but that shouldn't stop the fanbase's hope. There's a lot to like about this club heading into 2027, starting with the starting rotation, even if Sonny Gray doesn't return.

Here's what the rotation would look like if Gray leaves and the Red Sox don't add another piece.

Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 1: Garrett Crochet

No. 2: Payton Tolle

No. 3: Ranger Suarez

No. 4: Jake Bennett

No. 5: Brayan Bello/Tanner Houck

Essentially, the Red Sox could simply replace Gray with Crochet and then also potentially add Houck and run it back. We saw what this rotation could do in 2026. Imagine if Crochet was healthy all season and looked like he did in 2025?

And, again, this is if Boston simply didn't make another move. But Gray isn't as good as gone. It would be awesome if he could actually return. If so, you could potentially slot him in instead of Bennett so there would be three lefties and two righties in the rotation. Or, if Gray doesn't return, there will be options worth monitoring in free agency, like former Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber.

So, simply put, if the guys stay healthy, then the Red Sox's rotation's baseline is among the best in the league even if they don't make an addition. Then, there's room for growth, depending on whether they can retain Gray or add another righty.

Plus, it's important to note that the lineup really isn't as bad as some have claimed. In fact, on paper, it should be among the best overall lineups in baseball, depending on what happens with the designated hitter spot.

Picture something like this:

Roman Anthony, LF Adley Rutschman, C Willson Contreras, 1B Wilyer Abreu, RF DH Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Curtis Mead, 2B Trevor Story, SS Caleb Durbin, 3B

If the Red Sox don't make an addition, then they could just ride with Jarren Duran in the spot and call it a day. Or, it would be the easiest area to add power.

All in all, Boston fans should be excited about the prospects of this club. The 2027 arguably will be one they can make a deep run, even without a crazy offseason.