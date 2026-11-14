Red Sox Perfect Next Target After Signing Jake Bauers

The Boston Red Sox entered the offseason with one clear need above all else, and that was to add some offense.

On Friday, the Red Sox did just that by going out and agreeing to terms with Jake Bauers on a four-year, $58 million deal. On the free agency front, Boston should actually be all set from an offensive standpoint, barring trades. There have been trade rumors about the idea of adding a shortstop, like Elly De La Cruz, but that isn't free agency. The next step for Boston should be adding a depth starter and there's a familiar option out there for the taking.

The offseason moves have started early and Boston struck first. If it signs another high-impact free agent, the next one arguably should be Shane Bieber, most recently of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Why Shane Bieber?

Aug 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Bieber, a team is going to be chasing what he was back before the 2024 season, rather than the hurler since. Bieber pitched in 20 total games over the last three seasons due to injuries. While this is the case, Boston has shown interest in Bieber in the past, including last offseason. With Sonny Gray out there in free agency right now after a brilliant season in Boston, the Red Sox very well could use another right-handed starter.

As things stand right now, Boston's rotation would look like Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez, Jake Bennett and very likely Brayan Bello. But Boston dealt with plenty of injuries over the last few years. Beyond this group, Tanner Houck, who made just one appearance in 2025, would be the next logical option. Kutter Crawford is technically an option, but he hasn't pitched in a game since 2024. If Crochet, Tolle, Suarez, Bennett or Bello got hurt, all of a sudden the rotation doesn't seem so deep.

If healthy, Bieber has the upside to be another frontline arm. He won the 2020 AL Cy Young Award, for example. With his injury history, his price tag surely would be less than someone like Gray. If the Red Sox want another depth starter with big upside, Bieber makes almost too much sense. Plus, for a young team in general, it wouldn't hurt to bring a veteran pitcher to town, like Suarez.

The Red Sox's rotation is full of lefties right now as well. Bello, Houck and Crawford are the top righties. It wouldn't hurt to have another right-hander in general and Bieber should be the guy.