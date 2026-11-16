Jarren Duran's Standing With Red Sox Takes Another Hit

The Boston Red Sox made their first splash on Friday as they agreed to terms on a four-year deal to bring slugger Jake Bauers to town. Now, there's a little over two weeks to go until an expected lockout across the league and a lot more work to do. So, expect to see some fireworks.

For Boston, that very well could mean a longtime outfielder could end up leaving the organization. That is, of course, speedster Jarren Duran. On Sunday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand became the latest insider to discuss the possibility.

"Duran is part of a crowded Boston outfield with Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu, and with Jake Bauers now on the roster, that group is only more congested," Feinsand wrote. "Moving Duran — who is still arbitration-eligible for two more seasons — might be the most logical way to thin out that logjam."

Why Jarren Duran?

Aug 31, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On top of Feinsand's take, Bob Nightengale of USA Today noted that rival teams will be "stunned" if Duran sticks around. Alex Speier of The Boston Globe wrote that Duran is "very available," while citing a national league evaluator. The Athletic's Jim Bowden noted that the addition of Bauers makes Duran even more likely to be moved.

Over the last few years, Duran has consistently been discussed as a trade candidate. But this offseason arguably feels different. It's not as if one or two insiders have speculated about a deal, but the consensus out there has all been pointing in the same direction, which makes it seem like a trade is on the way.

If Duran's time in Boston ends this offseason, it was a good run, despite all of the chatter towards the end. There's no denying the fact that Duran had a bad 2026 season. He batted .207 with a .266 on-base percentage. He also got into it with fans a few times throughout the season and was flamed on social media consistently over the last year. While this is the case, Duran is someone who is a success story for the organization. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft after playing his college ball at Long Beach State and getting a significant amount of playing time in the infield.

The Red Sox moved him to the outfield full-time and he shined and earned his way to the big leagues. He's a one-time All-Star and is two seasons removed from a 9-WAR season. If he doesn't stick in Boston, there is going to be a team out there that has a bounce-back candidate on its hands.

For the Red Sox, they're fortunate to have a surplus of outfield talent to the point where this is even an option. The starting outfield would be Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu if the season began today. Eli White and Jahmai Jones would be the bench outfielders with Bauers as a depth option, if needed. Plus, of course, Masataka Yoshida is on the team, but he's in the same boat as Duran.

It's been a good run for Duran in Boston overall, but it certainly could come to an end this offseason.