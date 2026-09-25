Red Sox's Mickey Gasper Exits Cubs Doubleheader in Concerning Development

The injury bug has continued to bite the Boston Red Sox and there was another concerning development on Friday in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs.

In the fifth inning of Game 1, Mickey Gasper stepped up to the plate and struck out on a breaking ball from Cubs starter Clay Holmes. That's not the entire story, though. After the strikeout, Gasper could be seen flexing his right arm and grabbing at his elbow/bicep area while walking back to the dugout.

Looks like something was barking for Mickey Gasper on this swing... not good. pic.twitter.com/WoxWQhDF7F — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) September 25, 2026

Then, Gasper was replaced behind the plate in the top of the sixth inning by Connor Wong. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey was among a group of reporters who shared on X that Gasper left the game due to right biceps discomfort.

Mickey Gasper Exited Early On Friday

Sep 11, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Mickey Gasper (30) runs around the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Mickey Gasper exited the game with right biceps discomfort," McCaffrey wrote.

With the Red Sox's offense scuffling throughout the month of September, this is the type of scare Boston cannot afford. The Red Sox are already missing Willson Contreras, and at this point it's unclear if he'll be ready to roll by the time the playoffs begin on Sep. 29.

Gasper has made himself invaluable to the Red Sox this season. As injuries popped up elsewhere throughout the season, Gasper became someone who got a lot of opportunities in the infield, behind the plate and as the team's designated hitter. He's one of just a few guys who can play first base. So, with Contreras up in the air, it's brutal to potentially lose another first base option.

At the plate, Gasper entered the day on Friday slashing .255/.362/.473 with an .835 OPS, 10 home runs, 24 RBIs, nine doubles and 26 runs scored in 66 games. Gasper has gone from someone not even really on the big league radar, to someone who — if healthy — will likely get playoff at-bats. That's not all, though. If he's healthy, there's a real chance he's the DH when Roman Anthony is out in left field. He's a switch-hitter, so he gives you flexibility with lineup building. And, he's been red-hot when a lot of the lineup hasn't been. Or, at the very least, he would be an option to pinch-hit.

With just four days to go until the playoffs, this is an injury worth watching closely. Hopefully, it's nothing and this is all a moot point and he's able to play a game over the weekend and be ready for the playoffs. More information should surface over the weekend. For now, we wait.