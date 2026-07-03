Red Sox Sign 30-Year Journeyman Reliever for MiLB Depth

The Boston Red Sox made yet another depth move on Thursday.

The biggest stories around the Red Sox right now is the upcoming trade deadline and what direction the club could go in, as well as the suspensions and appeals of Willson Contreras.

On Thursday, there was a move that went under the radar, though. Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH reported that the Red Sox have signed 30-year-old pitching prospect Sam McWilliams after a stint in the Mexican League with Toros de Tijuana.

"The Red Sox signed RHP Sam McWilliams to a minor league deal out of the Mexican league," Alexander wrote on X.

The Red Sox Made Another Depth Move

Mar 1, 2021; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets Sam McWilliams #52 poses during media day at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: MLB photos via USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

McWilliams isn't a prospect fans likely know at this point. He's 30-years-old and was an eighth-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies all the way back in 2014 out of high school. He began his professional career the same year and spent the first two seasons of his professional career in the Phillies organization. To this point, the highest level McWilliams has made it in professional baseball is Triple-A. He has been a journeyman throughout his career with stints in the Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, and the Milwaukee Brewers' farm system.

In 2025, he pitched in the Mexican League as well as in Independent ball. So far in 2026, he has appeared in 27 games with Toros de Tijuana and has a 3.04 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched out of the bullpen.

For the Red Sox, what they're getting is a 30-year-old righty who can be Triple-A depth right away. This isn't a move that will impact the Red Sox in the big leagues at this time. Instead, McWilliams is someone who could give Boston depth just in case injuries were to pop up over the next few months. You can never discount pitching depth, especially towards the top of the minors.

McWilliams has played in 208 games down in the minors throughout his professional baseball career in 10 years. Over that stretch, he has logged a 4.67 ERA and 607 strikeouts in 686 2/3 innings pitched.

Over the last week, the Red Sox have now made two different depth moves. McWilliams is the latest. Earlier in the week, the Red Sox acquired Brett Harris from the Athletics after he was designated for assignment.