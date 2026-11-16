The Boston Red Sox have been busy so far this offseason and made yet another move on Monday.

The biggest move of the offseason so far for Boston has undoubtedly been the addition of former Milwaukee Brewers slugger Jake Bauers in free agency. Bauers is going to be someone who gets consistent opportunities for the Red Sox and hopefully will help to solve Boston's power problem. On Monday, the Red Sox made a quieter move, but one that could help the organization's depth. Andrew Parker of SoxProspects.com reported that Boston has signed reliever Michael Arias to a minor league deal after stints with the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs.

"The Red Sox have signed RHP Michael Arias to a minor league contract with an invite to big league camp, I’m told," Parker wrote. "Arias spent 2026 in the Yankees system and is currently pitching for Licey in the Dominican Winter League."

Who Is Michael Arias?

Mar 16, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees player Michael Arias pose for a portrait during media day at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: New York Yankees via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arias is a 25-year-old righty with electric stuff. He hasn't gotten an opportunity in the majors yet, but he has a 60-grade fastball that flirts with triple digits and a 50-grade changeup, per FanGraphs. He has been pitching professionally since 2021 and has spent time with the Cubs and the Yankees down in the minors. In 2024, Arias was the Cubs' No. 14 overall prospect.

Arias began his professional career as a starter in the Cubs' system, but has since been converted to being a reliever. In 2024, he made it to Triple-A for the first time while still in the Cubs' system. That year, he made 49 appearances down in the minors and had a 4.77 ERA. In Double-A, he had a 3.75 ERA in 16 outings and then logged a 5.45 ERA in 33 outings.

In 2025, he joined the Yankees' system and thrived. He made 23 total appearances, including three starts, and logged a 2.73 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched. In 2026, he pitched in 42 games in the Yankees' system in Double-A and logged a 5.20 ERA.

With Arias, the Red Sox are getting a 25-year-old righty with great size at 6'3'' and an electric fastball. He hasn't pitched in the majors yet, but he's a worthy gamble for Boston on a minor league deal. Boston has shown over the last few years that it can develop pitching well under Craig Breslow and Andrew Bailey. Arias has the stuff to get to the majors. Now, Boston needs to get his command up, and then the fanbase could really see him.