Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman Walks Back Harsh Yankees Comments

New York Yankees fans already had mixed emotions about Aroldis Chapman before he opened his mouth on June 11.

As trade rumors were beginning to swirl during the Boston Red Sox's worst stretch of the season, Chapman was asked about the possibility of returning to the Yankees, his team from 2016 through 2022. He told ESPN Deportes' Enrique Rojas that he "believe(d) someone from the organization should apologize first."

As the Red Sox have heated up in the month since, however, Chapman seems to have gotten over whatever was still eating at him from half a decade ago -- though that certainly doesn't mean we should expect him to see him in pinstripes again soon.

Chapman, Yankees beef over?

Aug 14, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) congratulates pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) after the Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Speaking with Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Chapman took back his request for any sort of apology from his former team.

“I turned the page a long time ago. They asked me a question and I answered,” Chapman told Heyman at All-Star media day this week.

Chapman's relationship with the Yankees was occasionally turbulent before 2022, but really kicked up a notch that season, when he lost his closer job, went on the injured list due to a leg infection that occurred as a result of a tattoo, and was left off the team's playoff roster after missing a mandatory early-October workout.

Since leaving New York, however, Chapman has thrived in his late thirties. He won a World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023 and has made back-to-back All-Star teams with the Red Sox. That got him to nine All-Star selections in his career, tied with Craig Kimbrel for the second-most ever by a reliever.

As the Red Sox entered the break just half a game out of playoff position, the odds of Chapman being traded to any team seem to be dropping, let alone the Yankees. It's not as if he's suddenly opening his heart to a move to the Bronx just by allowing bygones to be bygones.

Sometimes, you just have to kill them with kindness. Yankees fans might already dislike Chapman, but there's no need to feed an old grudge and make more enemies in the court of public opinion.