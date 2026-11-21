On Friday, the Boston Red Sox cut ties with righty fireballer Johan Oviedo after one year with the organization and just one game pitched for the club.

Boston traded Oviedo to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for High-A lefty Luke Dotson and a player to be named later. The deal was made in order to free up a roster spot and add more pitching depth down in the minors. With Oviedo out of the organization, it has led Red Sox fans to social media in droves to debate the trade that brought Oviedo to Boston in the first place last offseason with the Pittsburgh Pirates. It's easy to overreact immediately after a deal is made. It's unfortunate that Oviedo only made one appearance with Boston, but that doesn't mean that the deal was a mistake.

Sometimes things don't work out, like due to injury, but that doesn't mean that the thinking behind the deal was wrong in the first place. Let's unpack this and look at the deal.

Boston traded outfield prospect Jhostynxon Garcia (then-MLB's No. 85 prospect) and 19-year-old pitching prospect Jesus Travieso in exchange for Oviedo, lefty reliever Tyler Samaniego and catching prospect Adonys Guzman.

The Johan Oviedo Deal Was Fine

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (29) looks on in the dugout during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some have pointed to the fact that Garcia was a top-100 prospect, at the time, as a reason why the Oviedo deal was bad. It's important to note that Garcia had no pathway to playing time in Boston and if he were in the organization right now, he still wouldn't. With Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran, Masataka Yoshida, Eli White, Jahmai Jones and even Kristian Campbell down in the minors, Garcia would not be playing in the majors for Boston. Some have wondered why Boston got more for Garcia. While he was ranked as a top-100 prospect, that doesn't mean that every team viewed him that way. Plus, Boston didn't have much leverage in dealing an outfielder because it was pretty obvious Garcia didn't fit.

In 2026, Garcia played in 20 games for the Pirates in the majors and slashed .167/.200/.188 with a .388 OPS, zero home runs and two RBIs. He already didn't have massive trade value. Now, it's even lower.

When it comes to Oviedo, sometimes you just get bad luck. That's the case with him. Oviedo has the talent and upside to be a mid-rotation arm, or better. But he just wasn't healthy. Boston rolled the dice on him and it didn't work out. But the Red Sox's rotation was just fine still.

Let's also not forget that Boston got Samaniego, who had a 2.66 ERA in 20 big league appearances in 2026. He actually had the best season of any of the players in the deal and he still has five more seasons of team control left.

Guzman is a little-known prospect, but he hit 12 home runs, drove in 44 runs and batted .259 with an .839 OPS in 75 games across Class-A and High-A. For a team with little catching depth down in the minors, he's a positive to have.

In professional sports, it's easy to be reactive and put together lofty and aggressive takes. But two things can be true. Oviedo didn't work out in Boston due to injury, but that doesn't mean that the trade was bad. Boston took a risk, and added other prospects as well. Plus, the Red Sox just got a lefty reliever by dealing Oviedo to Arizona. Frankly, not every move needs some full-blown overreaction on social media.