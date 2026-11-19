Since Craig Breslow took the helm in the Boston Red Sox front office in October 2023, pitching has been the name of the game for the Red Sox.

He swung a deal involving a haul of prospects for Garrett Crochet, who finished second in American League Cy Young voting in his first season with Boston. One year later, he strengthened an already talented roster, acquiring Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Boston's rotation had blossomed into one of the game's best, but when Crochet hit the injured list in April, there were plenty of questions as to how the rotation would rebound.

Gray took it upon himself to answer that question. He won a career-best 18 games on a 2.72 ERA, finishing fifth in Cy Young voting. He stepped into the ace role, and executed perfectly.

But when he declined his side of the mutual option, it never seemed likely that he would return to Boston for 2027. On Wednesday, the Red Sox' fears were confirmed, with Gray signing a two-year, $55 million deal with the Minnesota Twins.

The emergence of Payton Tolle and Jake Bennett, plus the return of Crochet, will help hold the Red Sox' rotation steady, but adding another pitcher could be paramount to a third straight playoff berth.

Here are a few free agents the Red Sox should try to sign after missing out on Gray.

Nick Pivetta

Aug 4, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (37) speaks with Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The first free agent hurler the Red Sox should look at isn't a new name. Pivetta spent time in Boston from 2020 to 2024, before departing for the San Diego Padres in free agency.

Pivetta had a successful 2025 campaign, spinning a 2.87 ERA through 31 starts and finishing sixth in National League Cy Young voting. It was an improved look for the righty, whose lowest ERA in a Red Sox uniform was 4.04.

But Pivetta missed the majority of the 2026 season due to a right elbow flexor strain. Still, when he was active in the latter half of the season, Pivetta was nails. His 2.86 ERA was a touch better than his 2025 campaign in eight starts.

If the Red Sox pursue the familiar face, they would be betting on him returning to his 2025 form, but in the small 2026 sample size, he proved it was possible.

Kaima Taira

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taira is probably a name most Major League Baseball fans aren't familiar with, but they should get to know it soon enough. Taira is an absolute stud. 27 years old and equipped with a 95 mph fastball that's part of an outstanding eight-pitch arsenal, he has suitors across the league.

He led Nippon Professional Baseball with a 1.36 ERA in 146 innings, and posted a 24.8 strikeout rate as well. He's a typical Breslow target, with a 4.9-foot release height, a similar point to Tolle and Johan Oviedo.

As far as finances go, The Athletic's Keith Law projected Taira to be signed to a three-year contract with an $18 million AAV. MLB Trade Rumors projected the righty to earn the same AAV with an extra year.

He's sure to be a hot target, and the Red Sox will have plenty of competition, but he's a can't-miss prospect with an absurdly high ceiling. Taira will need to sign before December 1 due to the impending lockout, so a deal would need to be reached soon.

Kris Bubic

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts relieves pitcher Kris Bubic (40) during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bubic was the center of trade speculation throughout last season, but the Kansas City Royals never ended up moving him. The Red Sox were loosely connected to him throughout the offseason, but chose to go after different upgrades.

This time around, Bubic is a perfect free agency candidate for Boston to pursue.

He started 2026 with Kansas City before being flipped to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline while on the 60-day IL. He pitched just 4.2 innings in a Dodgers uniform before becoming a free agent.

Bubic's 2026 stats leave something to be desired as he posted a 4.11 ERA in 50.1 innings. But he was outstanding in 2025, earning an All-Star nod and finishing with a 3.76 ERA. It was his most successful full season, and he's primed to build on it in his age-29 season in 2027.

He's struggled with injuries, but when he's healthy he's been dominant, and could be the exact type of game-changer the Red Sox need.