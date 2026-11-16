Red Sox Would Be Wise to Bring Back Hurler With 2.87 ERA Since 2025 Exit

The Boston Red Sox are loaded in the starting rotation right now, but if you look under the hood, there's a real argument that the organization could use one more right-handed hurler to truly put itself in a position to contend in 2027.

If the 2027 season were to begin today, the rotation would likely feature Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez, Jake Bennett and Brayan Bello. That's four lefties and one righty. Whether the Red Sox want to add a second to the group, or simply want more depth, a right-handed starter should be viewed as a target this offseason and old friend Nick Pivetta should be at the top of the list for Boston.

Red Sox fans will remember Pivetta for his fiery antics on the hill as a member of the organization from 2020 through 2024. But Boston fans didn't get to see Pivetta at his best as a member of the organization. He has been significantly better since joining the San Diego Padres ahead of the 2025 season. Red Sox analyst Scott Neville put the truly bonkers numbers into perspective on the latest edition of the ITM Podcast.

"He has a 2.87 ERA in 39 starts since he left," Neville said. "He has a 6 WAR since he left, including that 2025, 5-WAR season. As much as injury was a concern, when he was pitching in 2026, he was exactly what he was in 2025. It's not like there was any regression."

The Red Sox Should Bring Back Nick Pivetta

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Pivetta (27) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Think of what Sonny Gray did for Boston in 2026. Gray had a 2.72 ERA and a 149-to-46 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 169 innings pitched. Gray was a 4.3-WAR player. In 2025, Pivetta was even better. He had a 2.87 ERA in 31 starts to go along with a 190-to-50 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 181 2/3 innings pitched. Pivetta was a 5-WAR player.

With the injury issues Pivetta dealt with in 2026, he certainly won't break the bank in 2027. In fact, it wouldn't be a shock to see him have to settle for a short-term, pillow deal. Whereas Gray could very well end up being more expensive this offseason.

But Pivetta is just 33 years old. There's reason to believe that he can be a front-of-the-rotation arm at a discount this offseason. As Neville pointed out, it's not as if Pivetta took a step back from a production standpoint in 2026. When he was on the hill, he was electric. And he was healthy down the stretch.

Boston could use a righty and Pivetta arguably is the top buy-low candidate this offseason with star potential. Craig Breslow should get him on the phone as fast as possible.