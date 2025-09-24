Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Makes Noticeable Change to Batting Stance
Elly De La Cruz was going through the worst slump of his Major League career until he slugged his 20th home run of the season over the weekend against the Chicago Cubs.
It gave him his second 20-home run, 20-stolen base season of his career. It was De La Cruz's first home run in 43 games.
On Tuesday, De La Cruz hit another home run in Cincinnati's 4-2 loss to the Pirates. This one felt more like the towering shots we've seen from him over his first couple of seasons in the league.
While looking at his last two home runs, I noticed something was different. He didn't toe tap on either home run, a noticeable change. When De La Cruz made his Major League debut back in 2023, he had a big leg kick. This season, at some point, he changed to a toe tap. However, in September he's went back to the leg kick, which makes his swing look a lot more fluid and smooth.
It certainly feels like the toe tap was something the Reds wanted him to try to see if it could help him cut down on strikeouts and make contact more often. However, the 23-year-old has ditched the toe tap and whether that's the reason he's found his power stroke again or not, the Reds will take it.
If De La Cruz can stay hot for the last five games of the season, the Reds have to like their chances at making the postseason.
You can see the difference in his swings below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast