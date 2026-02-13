Nick Krall Opens Up About A Possible Reds Reunion With Nick Castellanos
In this story:
CINCINNATI — Former All-Star Nick Castellanos was released by the Phillies on Thursday. This was after Philadelphia told him not to report to Phillies Spring Training in Clearwater, Florida.
Castellanos spent two seasons with the Reds, including the 2021 campaign where he made the All-Star team.
Is a return likely?
It doesn't sound like it according to Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall.
“I haven’t met with our guys,” Krall told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I don’t know if we have a great fit for him with the guys that we have.”
Castellanos will be 34 this March. His numbers dipped in 2025. It would be nice to have him on the roster as a depth piece, but he may be looking for a bigger role. In addition, Castellanos would bring a leadership and attitude that could be invaluable for this ball club.
Despite that possibility, a reunion seems unlikely, especially after they added Eugenio Suarez last month.
Alex Frank brings his passion for Reds Baseball and sports media to Reds On SI. With a commitment to original, detailed and accurate reporting and inside, Alex keeps Reds fans informed with the latest breaking news and other information fans need to know about their favorite team. Alex has years of experience, covering the NFL, NCAA and more for a plethora of outlets including SB Nation, CLNS Media, Associated Press, The Wright Way Sports Network, Chatterbox Sports and The Front Office News. While a student at the University of Cincinnati, Alex served as Bearcast Media's Sports Director for three years while hosting weekly talk shows and podcasts and broadcasting Bearcats Football and Men's Basketball games.Follow frankie_nnati