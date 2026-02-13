Nick Krall Opens Up About A Possible Reds Reunion With Nick Castellanos

CINCINNATI — Former All-Star Nick Castellanos was released by the Phillies on Thursday. This was after Philadelphia told him not to report to Phillies Spring Training in Clearwater, Florida.

Castellanos spent two seasons with the Reds, including the 2021 campaign where he made the All-Star team.

Is a return likely?

It doesn't sound like it according to Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall.

“I haven’t met with our guys,” Krall told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I don’t know if we have a great fit for him with the guys that we have.”

Castellanos will be 34 this March. His numbers dipped in 2025. It would be nice to have him on the roster as a depth piece, but he may be looking for a bigger role. In addition, Castellanos would bring a leadership and attitude that could be invaluable for this ball club.

Despite that possibility, a reunion seems unlikely, especially after they added Eugenio Suarez last month.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:







How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram