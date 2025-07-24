Report: Cincinnati Reds Have Interest in Trading for National League RBI Leader
The Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks have mutual interest in a deal that would be Eugenio Suarez back to Cincinnati, according to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.
The third baseman played from the Reds from 2015 to 2021. The 34-year-old slashed .253/.335/.475 with 189 home runs during his time in Cincinnati. He is a two-time All-Star, making the team back in 2018 with the Reds and making it again this season.
The Reds need a bat to add to their lineup, and the Diamondbacks are interested in acquiring young pitching.
Suarez has 36 home runs and leads the National League with 86 RBIs.
Suarez is on the last year of his deal so it's unclear what it would take to get him, but Rosecrans mentioned the Diamondbacks are looking into Chase Petty.
Petty is the Reds sixth-ranked prospect. Still just 22, the right-hander made his MLB debut this season, but struggled. He is 0-3 with a 19.50 ERA in six innings pitched for the Reds this season.
If Cincinnati could land Suarez, it would be a trade that the fans absolutely love. Suarez was always a fan favorite in his time in Cincinnati.
You can read The Athletic's full article here.
