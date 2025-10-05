Former Reds Infielder Critical of Manager Terry Francona After Postseason Loss
The Cincinnati Reds made the postseason for the first time since the shortened 2020 season, but were bounced by the Los Angeles Dodgers after just two games.
Sal Stewart misplayed a ball in the field and struck out with the bases loaded in Wednesday's game, but he also had two hits and three RBIs. He blamed himself for the loss.
"I didn't execute bases loaded," Stewart told Caleb Noe of WCPO. "I didn't get the job done and then I went out on the field and couldn't make the throw to Nick so that inning was definitely a big turning point. Tough pill to swallow."
"No accomplishment. I cost the team the game. Simple as that."
Former Reds shortstop Zack Cozart weighed in on Stewart's comments and was critical on manager Terry Francona.
"The fact that you have a 21-year-old with a month in the big leagues feeling like he’s to blame for the loss says everything u need to know about Tito’s performance," Cozart posted on X.
With the Reds trailing late in the game, Will Benson was at the plate. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts replaced his pitcher with a 1-2 count and brought on a left-handed pitcher. Francona responded and pulled Will Benson with Miguel Andujar, who hits lefties well. Andujar struck out on one pitch, which goes in the book as a strikeout for Benson.
"The manager's job is to put players in a position to succeed… this was literally the opposite … for Benson and Andujar," Cozart posted.
There were multiple head-shaking decisions made in Wednesday's elimination game.
You can see Cozart's full posts below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast