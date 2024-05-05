Inside The Reds

Nick Lodolo Has Been Dominant for the Cincinnati Reds

Lodolo has helped the Reds win all four games he's started. He's back on the mound on Sunday.

Jeff Carr

Apr 13, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) celebrates
Apr 13, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) celebrates / Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Lodolo is emerging as the Reds' best pitcher. He's back on the mound Sunday against the Orioles.

Lodolo may have only made four starts, but the Reds have won all four and he has pitched masterfully. Even in his worst start, Lodolo held the Phillies lineup to only three runs. His whiff rate is top-20 in MLB, while his walk rate is 2% better than league average.

He is showing himself to be a stopper in the Reds rotation, which is something they haven't had in a few years. They have a couple of pitchers that could earn this role, but Lodolo is the early leader to be the staff Ace.

