Cincinnati Reds Announce First Round of Spring Training Roster Cuts

The Cincinnati Reds announced their first set of Spring Training roster cuts on Monday morning.

The following players were reassigned to minor league camp:

C - Connor Burns

IF - Michael Chavis

IF - Cam Collier

RHP - Carson Spiers

IF Michael Toglia

LHP - Joel Valdez

There are no big surprises in this group. Spiers is recovering from Tommy John Surgery and Valdez has dealth with an injury in camp.

Toglia could be a bit of a surprise to get sent down this early, but he was a longshot to make the Opening Day Roster. He was 2-9 with two walks and four strikeouts this spring.

Toglia was drafted by the Colorado Rockies with the 23rd pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. The first baseman showed his potential in 2024 when he slashed .218/.311/.456 with 25 home runs, but he struggled in 2025, slashing just. 190/.258/.353 with 27 extra-base hits.

The Reds signed him to a minor league dseal after the Rockies DFA'd him last November. Toglia will give Cincinnati good depth in the minor leagues.

There are now 51 players remaining in Major League Spring Training.

