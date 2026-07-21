Cincinnati Reds Named Best Fit for Three-Time All-Star

The Cincinnati Reds are most likely going to sell at the trade deadline, but according to multiple reports, they are also willing to trade for players who have multiple years of team control.

They've done this in the past with players like Scott Rolen and Trevor Bauer.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel released their rankings of the top 100 trade assets ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman came in at No. 15, and they identified the Cincinnati Reds as one of the best fits for the three-time All-Star.

"The Orioles aren't exactly looking to trade Rutschman, but they are certainly listening on the 2019 No. 1 pick. Rutschman's renaissance this season has come at a great time for Baltimore: He's a free agent after next season, Baltimore has Samuel Basallo locked up long term, and there's almost no chance of the sides coming together on a long-term deal."

"This wouldn't necessarily be a deal for prospects. Baltimore could find some under-control arms and flip from a position of depth to get there. While it makes plenty of sense, one potential impediment is that the teams most in need of catching are in Baltimore's division. Even so, Rutschman is good enough -- and the catching position important enough -- that if the Orioles become motivated to move him, they'll do very, very well."

Why a Trade Could Make Sense

Baltimore Orioles' No. 1 overall pick Adley Rutschman eyes the bases during his Delmarva Shorebirds' debut on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Adley 6 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tyler Stephenson is set to become a free agent after this season. With that being said, it's almost certain they'll trade him at the deadline. Rutschman is under team control through 2027, which would give Cincinnati their starting catcher next season and let top prospect Alfredo Duno continue to develop in the minor leagues.

Duno's bat will most likely be ready, but his defense has a long way to go behind the plate.

Why a Trade Wouldn't Make Sense

Baltimore Orioles' No. 1 overall pick Adley Rutschman sets up shop behind home plate during his Delmarva Shorebirds' debut on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Adley 7 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Adley Rutschman is not going to be cheap. To trade for him, you'd most likely need to give up a pretty big haul of prospects. The Reds' farm system is already thin and it would be a huge risk to trade top prospects for a year and a half of Rutschman. If the Reds were to make a move like this, they'd be pushing all of their chips toward 2027. That makes it an even bigger gamble considering there's still uncertainty surrounding the upcoming CBA negotiations, which could result in a shortened season.

My Prediction

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) smiles toward the dugout as he rounds third base after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Rutschman would undoubtedly make the Reds better, the timing just doesn't make sense. Cincinnati has too many questions to justify sacrificing a significant portion of its future for one season of control, especially with so much uncertainty surrounding 2027.