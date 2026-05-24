Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Delayed on Sunday

Sunday's series finale between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals has been delayed due to rain and weather in the area.

Friday night's game was postponed and the two played a doubleheader on Saturday. The Cardinals won the first game 8-1 and the Reds won the second game 7-6 in extra innings.

On the season, the Cardinals are 29-22 and just two games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central Division. While the Reds are 27-25 and sit 4 1/2 games behind the Brewers. The Reds have struggled mightily against the National League Central this year. They are just 2-10 in the division and 25-15 against all other teams.

Brady Singer will start on the mound for the Reds and Brycen Mautz will start on the bump for St. Louis. The left-hander will be making his major league debut.

Blake Dunn Plays Hero in Saturday Night's Win

May 23, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Blake Dunn (59) high-fives outfielder Will Benson (30) after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Blake Dunn has played his way into more playing time and he delivered once again on Saturday night. He had two hits earlier in the game and in the top of the 11th, he saved a run with a diving catch in right field.

"It’s funny, I was actually talking to myself [that] something like shallow and soft, I can go all out and kind of lay out for it knowing it’s not going to roll to the wall," Dunn told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "Funny enough, it ended up happening, and I was able to slide and make that play, so it was pretty cool.”

In the bottom half of the inning, Dunn came up to the plate with runners on the corners and just one out. He hit a groundball to shortstop, but Spencer Steer was able to slide in ahead of the tag to secure the victory.

This is Dunn's fifth stint in the big leagues and he looks much more comfortable this time around.

“You deal with the highs. You deal with the lows. You try to stay in the middle. And that’s just what I’m doing," Dunn said. “I’m just trying to come in every day with a mindset ready to go. Focus on whatever the task is at hand for that day’s game and try to do it the best that I can.”

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

Follow me on X at @RedsDaily4 for more.



Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.



