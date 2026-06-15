Darius Rucker Reveals His All-Time Favorite Reds Players
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Music star Darius Rucker has been a Reds fan for most of his life, and he is still holding out hope that a World Series title is coming to Cincinnati. During a recent conversation with The Cincinnati Enquirer, Rucker shared that he's been cheering for the Reds since he was six or seven years old and said them winning a World Series remains high on his bucket list.
Rucker said he loves watching Elly De La Cruz.
"Elly is such a great player," Rucker said. "I am glad I get to watch him in a Reds uniform now."
Rucker's 5 Favorite Reds Players of All Time
When asked who his top five Reds players of all time were, he didn't hesitate. He said Concepcion is his favorite, but then followed with Pete Rose, Barry Larkin, Eric Davis, and Tom Seaver in no particular order.
Rucker said every year he feels the Reds have a shot to win it all if they can just sneak into the playoffs.
"Seems to me every year I am watching, it feels like we got a shot...Just make the playoffs and we got a chance."
Elly De La Cruz Ranks Third in Initial National League All-Star Voting
De La Cruz has made the All-Star game in two consecutive seasons. On Monday, the first round of All-Star voting was released and De La Cruz was ranked third with 473,485 votes. He was behind CJ Abrams of the Washington Nationals and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Abrams leads the voting with 579,796 votes.
"I think everybody in this game wants to go to the All-Star Game, so it means a lot to me," De La Cruz told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon when he found out he was selected in 2025.
The 24-year-old has missed all of June with a hamstring injury, but he ran the bases on Monday and could go on a rehab assignment this weekend.
In 58 games, De La Cruz is slashing .280/.346/.509 with 27 extra-base hits and 10 stolen bases.
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Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4